Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1
In part 1 of this 2-part series, Jamie Andrews and I explore contagion, germ vs terrain theory, viruses and the field of "virology".
6 hrs ago
•
Brett Hawes
and
Jamie Andrews
12
Share this post
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1
onwardpod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
37:36
Canada's Hate Speech Bill
Lawyer, professor and freedom advocate, Bruce Pardy joins me to unpack Bill C63 also known as the Online Harms Act.
Jul 24
•
Brett Hawes
4
Share this post
Canada's Hate Speech Bill
onwardpod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:17:35
Is the pandemic treaty dead?
A crucial update on the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments
Jul 17
•
Brett Hawes
1
Share this post
Is the pandemic treaty dead?
onwardpod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
50:03
Welcome to Onward Podcast
Thanks for stopping by and tuning in to this introductory podcast.
Jul 15
•
Brett Hawes
8
Share this post
Welcome to Onward Podcast
onwardpod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16:48
Welcome to Onward Podcast
Welcome to Onward!
Jul 12
•
Brett Hawes
2
Share this post
Welcome to Onward Podcast
onwardpod.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Brett Hawes
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts