Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1
In part 1 of this 2-part series, Jamie Andrews and I explore contagion, germ vs terrain theory, viruses and the field of "virology".
  
Brett Hawes
 and 
Jamie Andrews
11
37:36
Canada's Hate Speech Bill
Lawyer, professor and freedom advocate, Bruce Pardy joins me to unpack Bill C63 also known as the Online Harms Act.
  
Brett Hawes
1:17:35
Is the pandemic treaty dead?
A crucial update on the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments
  
Brett Hawes
50:03
Welcome to Onward Podcast
Thanks for stopping by and tuning in to this introductory podcast.
  
Brett Hawes
16:48
Welcome to Onward Podcast
Welcome to Onward!
  
Brett Hawes
© 2024 Brett Hawes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture