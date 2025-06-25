Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes

3d

What I find so compelling to attempt to comprehend is how people are 'happy' to stay in the system... look at AB for example... they voted for Carney over going into the 'unknown' of a sovereign nation... Juno News - Candace Malcolm reports: https://www.junonews.com/p/alberta-conservatives-beat-separatists?publication_id=3610415&post_id=166759656&isFreemail=true&r=ugw6e&triedRedirect=true

And we both know - our political system is a sham, but there is no better alternative presented that people are willing to move towards. So one has to ask, why and how can that be, can people not see they are on the truck towards the slaughter house... just like the cows and chickens and ostriches?

If we want to produce change we have to find common ground with the commoners who are well behaved indoctrinated 'want things to go back to "normal" again' sheeple non risk takers.

Why else would these idjuts propose their NWO based fully on the foundations of 'safety and security'???

It's not the masses who will change, sooo, it's OUR approach that needs to change... AND...

the less 'out there' we approach different groups the more likely we will bring more folks back from the brink.

3d

Solid article, Brett and a very important read for everyone. As we had discussed in the previous interview it really comes down to a military solution for enforcement and accountability to restore peace and provide reparations and protections for the people. The highest form of law is treaty law, so if we all rally together and unify under the proper mechanisms of law during the wartime situation and simply choose non-participation we can do our part and end this thing tomorrow, if we so choose. The details of individual communities can be worked out later, but the immediate cessation of hostilities and demand for accountability will have to come through treaty Www.tgpeacetreaty.com

