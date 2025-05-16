As I venture further down the Sovereignty Path, I have been learning more about how birth certificates, social insurance numbers (SIN), social security numbers (SSN), passports, drivers licences, health cards and other government-issued identifiers are secretly being used as financial instruments on the global markets. But before we get into what this means and how it all works, it’s probably a good idea to back up a few steps and lay the framework.

When a child is born, the parents are encouraged — often within hours — to register the birth with the state. This act, seemingly administrative, sets off a chain reaction with life-long legal and financial implications.

Upon registration, a birth certificate is issued, not to the living child, but to a newly created corporate entity — a legal fiction bearing the child’s name in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS (e.g., JOHN DOE instead of John of the family Doe).

This ALL CAPS name is not just a stylistic choice. In legal and commercial systems, names in all capital letters signify corporations or artificial persons, not living men or women. The moment the birth is registered, this legal entity is created and cataloged. It becomes the vessel (hence a pass-port) through which the government can interact with, tax, license, and regulate the individual — not as a sovereign being, but as a citizen under administrative and statutory law.

The legal fiction is a stand-in for the real you. It’s a corporate trust or account that:

Exists in the UCC commercial system

Can be taxed, fined, licensed, and held liable

Can own property or be sued

Is presumed to act on your behalf — unless you rebut that presumption

The government doesn’t govern the living man or woman directly; instead, it governs the legal person (the fiction) that was created upon registration.

Documents such as:

Driver’s licenses

Health cards

Passports

Social Insurance Numbers (SINs)

…are all tied to this ALL CAPS legal fiction, not to the living being. When you sign up for or present these documents, you are entering into contract with the state — or more accurately, acting as the agent or representative of the legal fiction, often without knowing it.

What appears to be the acceptance of citizenship and its privileges is, in fact, a system imposed through presumption and concealment. You’re not knowingly agreeing — you’re being entered into a contract without full disclosure. Rather than true rights, you’re granted regulated permissions, and in return, you’re expected to carry the burdens of taxation, legal obligations, and compliance with statutory law — not by choice, but by design.

In the real world, this means that when you receive a speeding ticket, it is not issued to John of the family Doe, the living man — it is issued to JOHN DOE, the legal, corporate fiction. If you are summoned to court, the notice is addressed not to you as a sovereign individual, but to the corporate “person” created at birth. Likewise, when you pay taxes, register your vehicle, or renew your health card, you are not doing so in your capacity as a living man or woman — you are interacting with the state through the corporate account tied to your ALL CAPS legal identity.

In practical terms, this system allows governments to treat the legal fiction — the ALL CAPS version of your name — as a financial asset. This legal entity becomes part of the state’s human capital ledger, used to forecast your lifetime productivity, tax contributions, and economic activity. Because the corporate government cannot govern living men and women directly under natural law, it assigns laws, fines, fees, and responsibilities to the fictional entity it created at birth. These obligations are then enforced as if they apply to you, unless you consciously and lawfully rebut that presumption.

Most people unknowingly step into this role, contract after contract, until it becomes indistinguishable from who they believe they are. But under this structure, your labour, productivity, and compliance are effectively monetized — not for your benefit, but as collateral to underwrite public debt and sustain a global commercial system that views individuals as units of economic output rather than living souls.

How Governments Monetize Human Lives as Tradeable Assets on the Global Stage

What follows is an outline of the financial and legal architecture that supports the theory of human capital monetization, wherein birth certificates, SINs/SSNs, and national income forecasts are potentially used as financial collateral by corporate governments. It is based on publicly accessible data, structural parallels, and financial mechanisms found in global systems of debt and commerce.

Government as Corporation

Canada is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Central Index Key (CIK) #0000230098, a designation that allows it to issue bonds and participate in financial markets within the United States. In addition, many of its federal and provincial departments — including tax authorities, health ministries, and other agencies — hold D-U-N-S® numbers, which identify them as corporate entities within international commercial databases. These registrations reveal that these bodies do not function solely as de jure public institutions serving the people, but rather operate as de facto commercial corporations engaging in contracts, debt issuance, and revenue generation under international commercial law.

The Birth Certificate As a Financial Instrument

As outlined earlier, the registration of a live birth does more than record your existence — it triggers the creation of a separate legal entity in your name, styled in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. This entity is not the real, living you — it’s a legal fiction, a kind of corporate version of your name that the government uses to interact with you in the world of contracts, regulations, and commerce. In legal terms, this process may create what’s known as a Cestui Que Vie trust — a hidden trust set up in your name. In this arrangement, the state or the Crown acts as the trustee, managing the trust, while you are seen as the beneficiary — but only as long as you follow the rules set out for the legal entity. Most people are never told this trust exists, yet it quietly forms the foundation for how their identity and productivity are used in the financial system.

This trust may serve as the foundation upon which your projected lifetime income, tax obligations, and social service entitlements are securitized. In this framework, your legal fiction becomes a commercial estate — a financial instrument that can be bonded, tracked, and traded as part of a broader debt-based system. The birth certificate thus becomes not merely a record of life, but a document that quietly initiates your inclusion into a vast commercial network where human capital is monetized as an asset class.

Securitization and Bonding Mechanisms

Governments routinely issue sovereign bonds that are backed by the so-called “full faith and credit” of the nation — a phrase that, in practical terms, refers to the productivity, tax contributions, and compliance of its citizens. While the process is rarely made transparent, there is growing evidence that these bonds may be collateralized using population-based data, including income forecasts, demographic trends, and social insurance-linked metrics.

One example of this system in action is a public filing by the Province of Ontario with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which the government issues bonds to raise capital in international markets. In plain terms, this means that Ontario is borrowing money — $3,000,000,000 — by promising to repay investors using the future tax revenue and economic output of its residents — effectively using the population’s productivity as collateral.

In its 2025 SEC filing for bond issuance, the Province of Ontario states: “The bonds are direct obligations of the Province of Ontario and are payable out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, which consists of all revenues received by the province, including taxes, licenses, fees, and other income.” This means Ontario is pledging its entire income stream — derived from its residents’ taxes, licenses, and activity — to secure international debt. In effect, the productivity of the people is being used as collateral in a global financial contract.

CUSIP Numbers: Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures

Some researchers and financial analysts have pointed to the presence of CUSIP numbers — identifiers typically used for securities — attached to instruments that appear to mirror “birth bonds” or other forms of human capital tracking. Though the details remain obscured from public view, the structure suggests that individuals, through their legal fictions, may be indirectly used as financial assets to underwrite national debt obligations. Learn more about CUSIP numbers below:

I recently investigated whether my Canadian Social Insurance Number (my SIN# - how apt) had a CUSIP number attached to it and if so, was it being used as collateral in a bond or fund of some type. Low and behold, not only did I find a CUSIP number, but I also found the bond it is in, the inception date and the net assets within the bond:

It should be noted that 2007 was around the time that I attained Canadian citizenship. Coincidence? One has to wonder: how many other SIN numbers, drivers licenses, health cards and government-issued ID (aka financial tracking instruments) are wrapped up in this bond?

Tracking the Legal Fiction: How SINs and Digital IDs Link You to the Commercial System

As I have alluded to, identification numbers such as the Social Insurance Number (SIN) in Canada or the Social Security Number (SSN) in the United States function as commercial tracking tools — not merely for accessing benefits, but for tying individuals to their corresponding legal fictions within the economic system. These numbers are embedded into nearly every area of modern life: employment, banking, taxation, healthcare, and even credit scoring. Over time, they have become key datapoints in financial models that estimate individual productivity and lifetime value to the state. As governments increasingly shift toward Digital ID frameworks (see below) and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), this system of tracking and modelling human capital is becoming more seamless, centralized, and automated — allowing greater control over not just economic transactions, but the behaviour and mobility of the individuals behind the data.

Though the full scope of human capital monetization is rarely acknowledged outright, clues appear throughout financial and legal systems. Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), most governments maintain two sets of books: one that’s presented publicly as the annual budget, and a second, more comprehensive ledger known as the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). This second report often reveals hidden assets, investment returns, and revenue streams not disclosed in the public-facing budget — indicating that the financial health of governments is far more robust than typically portrayed. Meanwhile, global financial institutions such as the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) openly refer to “human capital” in their reports, treating population data, income forecasts, and demographic trends as key inputs in national debt models and creditworthiness assessments.

Further underscoring this framework is a growing body of patents related to biometric identification, health data tracking, and identity tokenization (see here, here, here) which lay the technological groundwork for treating human identity as a securitized asset — fully integrated into a digital, data-driven commercial system.

Source: World Economic Forum

International Legal Architecture: Where Rights and Commerce Collide

International frameworks like the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the Hague Conventions, and the enduring principles of Magna Carta affirm the inherent dignity, autonomy, and legal recognition of every man and woman. These charters were designed to protect natural rights and ensure justice through due process. Yet, in practice, they coexist with a global commercial system governed by statutory codes and maritime law, where consent is presumed, not requested. Participation in this system — through birth registration, licensing, and identification — often binds individuals to legal obligations without their explicit knowledge.

While I’ve touched on this more deeply in my recent podcast episode, “Exit the Matrix: Living as the Natural Man or Woman,” the legal and spiritual process of reclaiming one’s lawful status is a journey in itself — and one I’ll continue unpacking in future articles. For now, what’s essential to understand is that the divide between natural law and commercial law is not a fringe theory — it’s a structural reality baked into how modern governance and finance operate. Whether we realize it or not, this invisible contract shapes nearly every aspect of our lives. Recognizing that truth is the first step toward reclaiming our role not as corporate assets, but as living men and women with inherent rights, value, and sovereignty.

