Take Back Your Power

I am super excited to publish this episode. It’s been on the back-burner as I have expedited podcasts that I feel were more timely. There is no shortage of problems these days. What we are short of is solutions. This David and Goliath battle that we are in can sometimes feel all-consuming and overwhelming. While there are no easy solutions, there are solutions.

I have been researching topics like common law, natural law, freeman on the land, etc. for many years and always found it difficult to navigate. Today’s guest, CEO and Founder of InPower Movement, has done A LOT of the hard work for the rest of us and has made significant inroads into this area. For the first time I actually feel confident about going down this road. Cal has built a fantastic community around his vision and has now deployed campaigns across the world with great success!

In this episode we talk about the intricacies and nuances of sovereignty, common law, and the hidden systems of control that govern our lives. Cal shares his journey from a personal battle with the legal system to founding a movement that empowers individuals to reclaim their rights.

Key Topics:

Introduction to Cal Washington and InPower Movement: We kick off the conversation with an overview of Cal’s work and the goals of the InPower Movement, focusing on addressing critical issues like 5G, smart meters, vaccinations, and aerial spraying.

Understanding the System: Cal explains how modern governments operate more like corporations and the implications of this for accountability and individual rights.

Notices of Liability: We discuss the concept of notices of liability, how they work, and their effectiveness in holding officials and entities accountable.

Corporate Veil and Accountability: Cal sheds light on the corporate veil protecting government officials and how the legal system is structured to shield them from accountability.

The Role of Birth Certificates: We explore the idea that individuals are treated as corporations from birth and the legal implications of this status.

Law Merchant and Merchant Law: Cal dives into the ancient concept of Law Merchant, how it underpins modern financial systems, and its significance in reclaiming individual power.

Financial Instruments: We break down complex financial instruments like promissory notes, bills of exchange, and checks, explaining their historical context and current applications.

Personal Journey and Legal Battles: Cal shares his personal experiences with the legal system, including his divorce and challenges with driving without insurance, highlighting the lessons he learned.

Empowerment Through Knowledge: We emphasize the importance of understanding these hidden systems and how individuals can use this knowledge to empower themselves and challenge the status quo.

Future Discussions: We touch on potential future topics, including setting up businesses within this framework and alternative health systems.

Resources:

InPower Movement Website: InPowerMovement.com

Law Merchant Treatises: Suggested readings for deeper understanding.

Membership Information: Details on joining the InPower Movement membership for further learning and community support.

Closing Thoughts: This episode is a deep dive into the mechanisms of control and the pathways to reclaiming our power. Cal Washington’s insights are invaluable for anyone looking to understand the legal and financial systems that impact our lives and how we can navigate them to our advantage.