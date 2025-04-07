Playback speed
Share post
Was The Pandemic a Military Operation?

Unmasking the military, legal, and corporate forces behind the global pandemic response with Sasha Latypova
Brett Hawes
and
Sasha Latypova
Apr 07, 2025
23
11
Transcript

In this episode I sit down with Sasha Latypova, former pharmaceutical executive and whistleblower, to pull back the curtain on what really happened during the COVID-19 response, and what’s still happening behind the scenes.

We unpack Sasha’s extensive research and documentation, which lays out the case that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a public health emergency, but a globally coordinated military operation. Sasha shares how she uncovered disturbing inconsistencies in vaccine manufacturing data, how standard pharmaceutical safety regulations were bypassed, and why government agencies (including the FDA) refused to act even when presented with hard evidence.

We unpack how legal frameworks like the U.S. PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) and Canada’s own emergency declarations have been weaponized to provide total liability immunity to pharmaceutical companies, health officials, and military actors. These frameworks enable experimental countermeasures (a term borrowed from military doctrine) to be deployed on the civilian population without proper testing, oversight, or accountability.

Tune into my podcast with Dan Oke here:

Breaking the System: Reclaiming Our Rights Through Common Law & Peace Treaties

Brett Hawes
·
December 12, 2024
Breaking the System: Reclaiming Our Rights Through Common Law & Peace Treaties

In this episode of Onward Podcast, I sit down with Dan Oke, a martial artist, legal researcher and sovereignty activist, for an intense and deeply insightful conversation about the fight for justice, sovereignty, and personal accountability. We dive into a high-stakes battle against government overreach, legal fraud, and systemic corruption that has lit…

Read full story

Sasha and I discuss the Department of Defense’s central role in COVID contracts, the implications of DARPA’s involvement, and how declarations of emergency serve as a legal backdoor to suspend civil liberties and consumer protections. We also explore parallels between U.S. and Canadian pandemic laws, the rise of global “One Health” initiatives, and how censorship has been enshrined as a health policy countermeasure.

If you’re Canadian, you’ll want to pay special attention to how Bill C-293 and pandemic preparedness legislation mirrors these global mechanisms, and what that could mean for future emergencies declared under the guise of climate change, zoonotic disease, or misinformation.

Listen to my groundbreaking podcast with lawyer Lisa Miron:

Pandemic Prevention or Power Grab?

Brett Hawes and LawyerLisa
·
September 6, 2024
Pandemic Prevention or Power Grab?

This is mission critical folks. Bill C293 is Canada’s bill to make law their Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act. Second reading in the senate could happen as early as Sept 17, 2024. If this goes through we will see the World Health Organization’s

Read full story

We also talk about solutions. From repealing the PREP Act to blocking global health law overhauls, Sasha urges lawyers, lawmakers, and engaged citizens to start dismantling these legal frameworks before they become permanent. As she says: this is not over - and we have a narrowing window to fight back.

Read Sasha’s open letter to Robert F Kennedy here.

