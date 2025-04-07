Was The Pandemic a Military Operation?

In this episode I sit down with Sasha Latypova, former pharmaceutical executive and whistleblower, to pull back the curtain on what really happened during the COVID-19 response, and what’s still happening behind the scenes.

We unpack Sasha’s extensive research and documentation, which lays out the case that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a public health emergency, but a globally coordinated military operation. Sasha shares how she uncovered disturbing inconsistencies in vaccine manufacturing data, how standard pharmaceutical safety regulations were bypassed, and why government agencies (including the FDA) refused to act even when presented with hard evidence.

We unpack how legal frameworks like the U.S. PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) and Canada’s own emergency declarations have been weaponized to provide total liability immunity to pharmaceutical companies, health officials, and military actors. These frameworks enable experimental countermeasures (a term borrowed from military doctrine) to be deployed on the civilian population without proper testing, oversight, or accountability.

Sasha and I discuss the Department of Defense’s central role in COVID contracts, the implications of DARPA’s involvement, and how declarations of emergency serve as a legal backdoor to suspend civil liberties and consumer protections. We also explore parallels between U.S. and Canadian pandemic laws, the rise of global “One Health” initiatives, and how censorship has been enshrined as a health policy countermeasure.

If you’re Canadian, you’ll want to pay special attention to how Bill C-293 and pandemic preparedness legislation mirrors these global mechanisms, and what that could mean for future emergencies declared under the guise of climate change, zoonotic disease, or misinformation.

We also talk about solutions. From repealing the PREP Act to blocking global health law overhauls, Sasha urges lawyers, lawmakers, and engaged citizens to start dismantling these legal frameworks before they become permanent. As she says: this is not over - and we have a narrowing window to fight back.

