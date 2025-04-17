WHO Pandemic Agreement Update

Researcher, freedom advocate, and WHO expert, James Roguski, joins me to discuss the latest regarding the WHO Pandemic Agreement (aka Treaty). If you’ve been following the show for a while, you will be familiar with James’ work and my extensive coverage on WHO-related topics like the International Health Regulation Amendments (IHR), Pandemic Treaty, Bill C-293 in Canada, and the emerging “Pandemic Industry”.

If you want to catch up on my last show with James, see here:

We talk about the global pharmaceutical power grab disguised as “health equity” and ending “vaccine apartheid”, the PREP Act and emergency powers, and how these so-called agreements are creating the framework for biosecurity and surveillance states.

This podcast dovetails and follows on from my previous podcast with Sasha Latypova where we discuss the PREP Act in-depth as well as how “emergency measures” are really “medical countermeasures” - a war-term. Watch this episode here:

Here are the highlights:

The Pandemic Treaty and Canadian Election Why this election matters more than most, and why the PM’s decision, not Parliament’s , will determine our global commitments.

Corporate Wealth Redistribution Disguised as Health James explains how the pandemic agreement is a Framework Convention (think: climate change playbook - COP) that benefits pharmaceutical giants, not public health.

Conference of the Parties (COP) What’s really happening behind closed doors with WHO negotiations and what the PABS system (Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing) is really about.

Emergency Powers and the PREP Act We break down how governments bypass normal safety protocols during “emergencies”, and why this sets a dangerous precedent.

Bird Flu, H5N1 & the FDA The recent approval of a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine raises alarm bells. We talk about the regulatory shortcuts and safety concerns, especially for kids.

Engaging the Faithful and Opinionated: How to navigate difficult conversations, particularly with those grounded in dogma, religious or political.

Biosecurity Theatre From hospital masks to farm inspections, we talk about safety protocols and practices that look good on paper but fail in reality.

