WHO Pandemic Agreement Update

James Roguski joins me with the latest on the WHO Pandemic Agreement/Treaty and other issues surrounding this.
Brett Hawes's avatar
James Roguski's avatar
Brett Hawes
and
James Roguski
Apr 17, 2025
3
6
Transcript

Researcher, freedom advocate, and WHO expert, James Roguski, joins me to discuss the latest regarding the WHO Pandemic Agreement (aka Treaty). If you’ve been following the show for a while, you will be familiar with James’ work and my extensive coverage on WHO-related topics like the International Health Regulation Amendments (IHR), Pandemic Treaty, Bill C-293 in Canada, and the emerging “Pandemic Industry”.

If you want to catch up on my last show with James, see here:

What is the Pandemic Agreement really about?

Brett Hawes and James Roguski
·
November 7, 2024
What is the Pandemic Agreement really about?

Today, I’m joined by my friend James Roguski, a dedicated researcher who’s been at the forefront of exposing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) evolving influence on global health governance. If you’ve followed any of James’s work, you’ll know he’s delved deeper than anyone I know into the WHO’s agenda, specifically focusing on the International Heal…

Read full story

We talk about the global pharmaceutical power grab disguised as “health equity” and ending “vaccine apartheid”, the PREP Act and emergency powers, and how these so-called agreements are creating the framework for biosecurity and surveillance states.

This podcast dovetails and follows on from my previous podcast with Sasha Latypova where we discuss the PREP Act in-depth as well as how “emergency measures” are really “medical countermeasures” - a war-term. Watch this episode here:

Was The Pandemic a Military Operation?

Brett Hawes and Sasha Latypova
·
Apr 7
Was The Pandemic a Military Operation?

In this episode I sit down with Sasha Latypova, former pharmaceutical executive and whistleblower, to pull back the curtain on what really happened during the COVID-19 response, and what’s still happening behind the scenes.

Read full story

Here are the highlights:

  • The Pandemic Treaty and Canadian Election

    Why this election matters more than most, and why the PM’s decision, not Parliament’s, will determine our global commitments.

  • Corporate Wealth Redistribution Disguised as Health

    James explains how the pandemic agreement is a Framework Convention (think: climate change playbook - COP) that benefits pharmaceutical giants, not public health.

  • Conference of the Parties (COP)

    What’s really happening behind closed doors with WHO negotiations and what the PABS system (Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing) is really about.

  • Emergency Powers and the PREP Act

    We break down how governments bypass normal safety protocols during “emergencies”, and why this sets a dangerous precedent.

  • Bird Flu, H5N1 & the FDA

    The recent approval of a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine raises alarm bells. We talk about the regulatory shortcuts and safety concerns, especially for kids.

  • Engaging the Faithful and Opinionated:

    How to navigate difficult conversations, particularly with those grounded in dogma, religious or political.

  • Biosecurity Theatre

    From hospital masks to farm inspections, we talk about safety protocols and practices that look good on paper but fail in reality.

Additional Resources

