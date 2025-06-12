Sovereignty, Military Law, and Cosmic Insights

Show sponsor: VP.Net— protect your privacy with the most iron-clad VPN on the internet. Subscribe today by clicking here

In this mind-expanding episode of Onward Podcast, I’m joined by Dan Oke, a returning guest, and his mentor, Sensei Phil, who’s been diving deep into sovereignty and systemic issues since the 1980s. Buckle up — this is a dense, thought-provoking conversation that weaves together personal sovereignty, collective action, military law, and the spiritual war we’re navigating.

In this episode, we pick up where we left off with Dan, exploring the next steps in reclaiming sovereignty. Dan shares a personal update about the challenges he and his wife, Yayoi, are facing, including a recent deportation threat despite her serving only three months of house arrest. They’ve been tirelessly filing paperwork, submitting evidence, and launching a Change.org petition titled Canada, the Quiet Killer: A State in Dishonour. This petition isn’t just a call for change — it’s rooted in the Law of War Manual, declaring civilian non-combatant status and demanding protections, reparations, and remedy for victims of systemic harm.

Phil brings a wealth of perspective, framing Canada as a lawless corporation that ignores due process and weaponizes agencies like the CRA against its people. He argues we’re in a multilayered war—physical, under military law, and spiritual, tied to a 13-millennia-long battle for consciousness.

We dive into the Law of War Manual, particularly Section 11, which outlines our obligation to exhaust every remedy before military intervention steps in. Phil also touches on advanced technologies, like the Golden Dome, a consciousness-protecting interface, and the Tesseract, an infinite energy source allegedly used by the “White Hats” to thwart cabal plans, like the MH370 incident in 2014.

We get candid about the controversial figure of Donald Trump. I admit I’m on the fence, wrestling with whether the “White Hats” and Trump are truly orchestrating a global liberation or if it’s a stretch for many to buy into (I speak about this in my preamble introduction). Phil insists Trump’s military, backed by off-world tech, has already bankrupted corporate entities like Washington, DC, and Canada, setting the stage for a new, sovereign financial system. He predicts a collapse of the old system — Canada, the UK, France, and Germany included — to make way for a North American republic under a new paradigm.

On the spiritual front, Phil emphasizes that true sovereignty starts within. He urges us to clear our DNA of past traumas, protect our consciousness, and connect with the planet’s etheric grid to manifest a reality of abundance and unity. It might seem a bit “out there” to some, but it resonates with the shift I’m seeing in people around me: folks waking up, questioning old narratives, and seeking inner transformation.

This episode is a call to action: support the petition, dive into the resources (Law of War Manual, Iron Mountain Document, Paradigm Report), and do the inner work to elevate your consciousness. I’m still processing it all, and I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Onward…

