Exit the Matrix: Walking the Path of the Living Man and Woman

Revealing the illusion of legal and political remedy, the corporate structure of Canada, and the Spiritual Path to reclaiming your Freedom. With Dan Oke and Yayoi Takemoto.
Brett Hawes's avatar
Brett Hawes
May 07, 2025
12
3
Transcript

What if the entire system (legal, political, and judicial) was designed not to protect your rights but to manage your consent?

In this episode of the Onward Podcast, I sat down with Dan Oke and Yayoi Takemoto, two of the most grounded voices in the Canadian sovereignty movement. They’ve spent years digging into how the legal fiction operates, the illusion of remedy in the courts, and why true freedom lies in reclaiming our authority as men and women under God: not under corporate statute.

In today’s show we unpack what it means to be a living man or woman, the deception of elections, and how our votes are used to renew consent to a fraudulent system. Dan explains how Canada’s political structure functions as a corporate apparatus, not a constitutional government, and why the judiciary is incapable of offering justice when bound by administrative rules that serve the Crown.

But this conversation doesn’t stop there.

We dive into actionable steps toward lawful self-liberation, including invoking international treaties, understanding your rights under the Law of War Manual, and how to navigate the battlefield we unknowingly live on. This is about exiting The Matrix - not with violence or resistance - but with neutrality (ie. non-participation), international law, and spiritual conviction.

Key Takeaways

  • The legal fiction vs. the living man or woman:

    Dan breaks down how our birth certificates are used to create a corporate “person” (a legal fiction) separate from who we truly are. We explore how this deception forms the basis of all statutory control and why reclaiming your status as a living man or woman is the first step to true sovereignty.

  • Why the court system offers no real remedy:

    We discuss how Canadian courts operate under administrative rules and commercial law, not natural law or common law. Dan explains why justice cannot be found in a system designed to uphold Crown authority, and what lawful alternatives exist for asserting your rights.

  • The role of elections in maintaining consent:

    Voting isn’t just civic participation—it’s contractual consent to be governed by the very system people believe they’re challenging. We unpack how the act of voting renews the Crown’s jurisdiction over you and what it means to withdraw consent lawfully.

  • Lawful exit strategies and spiritual alignment:

    Yayoi shares how spiritual awakening is intertwined with lawful reclamation. This isn’t just a legal process: it’s about breaking contracts you were entered into at birth (without your consent), exiting “The Matrix”, and aligning with divine law. We get into the energetics behind paperwork and the power of intention.

  • The Law of War Manual and Canada as occupied territory:

    Dan introduces how international law - specifically the Law of War Manual - can be invoked when remedy is no longer possible through domestic courts. He outlines how to recognize when you’re living under military occupation and why this matters for your legal standing.

  • Understanding how statutes function commercially:

    Every statute is a commercial offer. We explore what this means, how to respond without acquiescence, and how silence or compliance is interpreted as agreement. This changes how you interact with every agency, from Canada Revenue Agency to traffic court.

  • The hidden control structures behind the Canadian state:

    From the Vatican to corporate Crown entities, we talk about who really pulls the strings behind Canada’s government, and why recognizing this is crucial for those pursuing lawful self-liberation.

  • Practical remedies and steps for reclaiming sovereignty:

    We don’t just talk theory. We also get into practical tools like lawful notices, affidavits of status, claims of right, and how to navigate interactions with enforcement or courts when you’re standing in your private capacity.

Additional Resources:

