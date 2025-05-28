The Architects Behind Canada’s Decline

In this episode of Onward, I’m joined by Canadian historian, geopolitical analyst, and investigative journalist Matthew Ehret for one of the most eye-opening conversations I’ve had in a while. We trace the roots of Canada’s current political and economic crisis back through a web of crown corporations, foreign interference, and a long-standing strategy to undermine national sovereignty: not just in Canada, but across the so-called democratic West.

Matthew lays out the hidden history of our country’s unratified constitutional structure and how Canada’s legal and political system has been shaped more by external interests than by democratic will. We explore how institutions like the Privy Council Office, crown corporations, and even global finance powerhouses all play a role in this orchestration.

We trace how Canada was structured from its inception as a colonial asset, and how figures like Vincent Massey, C.D. Howe, and later Mark Carney played key roles in steering the country toward deeper integration with globalist institutions — not as representatives of Canadian interests, but as managers of empire.

Matthew lays out the timeline of how this unfolded:

From the 1867 British North America Act, which created a corporate federation without public ratification

Through the Massey Commission and Fabian Socialist infiltration of Canadian cultural and academic institutions in the mid-20th century

To the present-day rise of technocratic governance under leaders hand-picked by transnational financiers and think tanks

We also talk about Mark Carney and his deep ties to the WEF, climate finance, and supranational governance; and why Carney’s rise is no accident.

We examine how institutions like the Bank of Canada, once created to protect national interests, were hollowed out and restructured to align with global banking cartels, including the BIS (Bank for International Settlements). We also discuss how BlackRock, the IMF, and the WEF are now steering everything from climate finance to energy policy — all under the narrative of “sustainability”, “inclusivity” and “resilience,” but with no real accountability to Canadians.

One of the most compelling parts of our conversation centers on Alberta separatism, the myth of Canadian confederation, and how regions like Alberta are being pushed toward reactionary movements by design.

Be sure to check out Matt’s extensive collection of books he’s written if you want to deep-dive on some of these subjects (and many we weren’t able to get around to!)

Other Key Points of Discussion:

How Canada became a controlled asset of the British Empire and U.S. deep state

The role of psychological warfare, trauma programming, and elite grooming

The “two Canadas” narrative and why most of us are still voting inside a rigged system

The controlled dialectic of “left vs. right” politics — and how both serve the same interests

The deliberate collapse of the Canadian middle class through debt, inflation, and digital enclosures

The use of crisis narratives and misinformation (from COVID to climate) to usher in digital ID, UBI, and full-spectrum, centralized control

Strategies for reclaiming sovereignty through education, decentralization, and civic engagement

This one is dense and complex, but absolutely essential. If you’ve ever sensed that Canada isn’t what it appears to be — that our elections are theatre, our leadership is installed, and our future is being outsourced — this episode will connect a lot of dots.

This episode isn’t just about the fall of Canada. It’s about how the empire functions.

Additional Resources: