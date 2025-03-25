Life with a Digital ID

In this powerful and eye-opening episode, I sit down with Icelandic journalist and activist, Margrét Friďriksdóttir, founder of the independent news outlet Frettin, for a conversation that sheds light on the creeping technocratic agenda unfolding not just in Iceland, but across much of the Western world, including right here in Canada.

While many Canadians are still debating the future of digital ID, Iceland has already implemented it - and what Margrét shares from lived experience is sobering. From banking and healthcare to driver’s licenses and even passports, digital identity has become the key that unlocks participation in society. Lose your phone (or your compliance) and you’re effectively locked out of life.

But this episode goes far beyond tech. We examine the broader ecosystem of control that digital ID systems are quietly enabling: centralized data collection, surveillance, financial gatekeeping, social conformity, and ultimately, the erosion of bodily autonomy and freedom of speech.

What happens when your access to money, travel, or even healthcare can be revoked with the flip of a switch?

Margrét also shares firsthand accounts of censorship, propaganda, and societal breakdown in Iceland - painting a picture that mirrors much of what we’re seeing here in Canada. She speaks candidly about the rise in violent crime linked to immigration policies, the spread of gender ideology in schools, and the silencing of dissenting media voices - culminating in a sophisticated DDoS attack on her news platform, believed to be retaliation for publishing perspectives that challenge the official narrative.

If you think “it can’t happen here,” think again.

This isn’t just a conversation about Iceland. It’s a wake-up call for anyone in the West who believes in civil liberties, freedom of expression, and the right to bodily autonomy. The same playbook is being rolled out globally - under different names, different languages, and different branding - but with eerily similar results: less freedom, more control.

Whether you’re in Canada, the U.S., the UK, or beyond, this is a must-listen episode if you want to understand where things are headed, and what we can do to push back before it’s too late.

Key Topics Discussed

Digital ID in Iceland:

Iceland is already deep into digital ID integration: banking, healthcare, passports, and even driver’s licenses are all linked through a smartphone app. We unpack what this looks like in daily life and the silent erosion of freedom and privacy.

Why this matters for Canada and the West:

We draw sharp parallels between Iceland and Canada: state-funded media, suppression of dissent, woke overreach, and the normalization of surveillance and censorship. It’s already happening there, and much of this has started here too.

Behind-the-scenes censorship:

Margrét details a major DDoS attack on her independent media outlet, believed to be retaliation for publishing non-mainstream views on Ukraine, globalism, and more. This kind of back-end censorship is rarely discussed but is crucial to understand.

Weaponized propaganda and narrative control:

We dive into how government and legacy media collude to shape perception and suppress truth, whether it’s COVID, climate narratives, or mass migration. The same tactics used in Iceland are mirrored in Canada and other Western nations.

Immigration & cultural clashes:

Margrét shares candid insights into how Iceland’s immigration policies are causing societal friction—another area where Canada faces similar tensions and silence from the media.

Why cash still matters:

As Iceland moves closer to a cashless society, we discuss how financial control is a pillar of the broader technocratic agenda, and how keeping cash alive is an act of resistance.

The illusion of democracy & “opposition”:

We explore the facade of opposition parties in Canada and how globalist influence transcends party lines.

