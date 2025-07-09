Restoring Peace, Order & Good Governance

Show sponsor: VP.Net— protect your privacy with the most iron-clad VPN on the internet. Subscribe today by clicking here

Welcome back! In this podcast I sit down with Shelagh McFarlane, also known as SheLaw, to explore the fight for local sovereignty. I met Shelagh at a panel discussion in Huntsville, Ontario, where we connected over our shared passion for taking back our communities from globalist agendas. Her Peace, Order, and Good Governance (POGG) protocol offers practical steps to challenge the corporate capture of our municipalities. This episode is a deep dive into actionable solutions and a great one to share with friends and family.

Episode Highlights

Why I’m Diving into Sovereignty: Lately, I’ve been obsessed with sovereignty, building on conversations with folks like Matthew Ehret, Dan Oke, and Cal Washington, and my research into the monetization of human capital via birth certificates. I’ve realized that traditional remedies like protests haven’t worked, and the system offers no real solutions. That’s why Shelagh’s POGG protocol excites me: it’s a tangible way forward, worthy of exploration even if we don’t have all the answers yet.

Read my long-from article below for background context:

Shelagh’s Journey: Shelagh’s story is powerful. She stumbled across the UN’s Agenda 21 documents in the mid-2000s, revealing how public-private partnerships infiltrate local sovereignty, undermining land rights and bodily autonomy. By 2014, she and her late husband challenged mortgage fraud with TD Canada Trust and ran for local office to restore the mayor’s role as a fiduciary trustee. After her husband’s tragic loss in 2018, the 2022 truckers’ convoy and COVID policies exposed the UN’s de facto control, spurring Sheila to run for mayor in Guelph to fight back. Her passion and persistence are inspiring.

The Sovereignty Challenge: I’ve noticed that the sovereignty space often feels ethereal, full of big ideas but lacking clear action. Shelagh’s work stands out because it’s practical. She’s laid out logical steps to address corruption and move beyond just understanding the problem to actually doing something about it.

What is POGG?: Shelagh breaks down Peace, Order, and Good Governance (POGG) in two ways: Lawful Doctrine: Rooted in the Hudson’s Bay Charter, it demands that governments align with peace, welfare, and good governance. If they don’t, they’re illegitimate, and we have a duty to replace them. Legal Clause (Section 91, Canadian Charter): This allows the Crown to intervene during emergencies, as we saw with COVID mandates. Shelagh’s POGG protocol leverages the lawful doctrine to restore local control peacefully, without military involvement, unlike some other approaches.

The Corporate Takeover: Shelagh explains how our municipalities are captured by corporate structures. Mayors swear a declaration of office to the municipal corporation, not the people, acting as heads of council under provincial control. Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), appointed by the province, hold higher authority, directing mayors to enforce bylaws like those during COVID. When we vote, our all-caps legal name ties us to electing corporate officers, not public servants, linking municipalities to UN agendas through public-private partnerships. It’s a shocking revelation that our votes aren’t what we think.

Read here for more context:

The POGG Protocol: Here’s where it gets exciting. Sheila’s POGG protocol is about re-oathing mayors and councillors to serve as fiduciaries for the people, not corporations. The steps include: Approaching elected officials to inform them of their mistaken oath and urging them to re-oath as public trustees. If they refuse, challenging their legitimacy, as their seats are vacant due to election fraud (taking the wrong oath). Separating public securities (our all-caps entities, like birth certificates and land titles) into a trust account managed by the mayor as trustee, safe-harboring them from corporate control. This process restores local governance, letting communities reject globalist policies like 15-minute cities or vaccine mandates and control their own resources.

Fiduciary Duty in Plain English: A fiduciary is someone trusted to act for another’s benefit, managing public securities (like our estates tied to birth certificates) to protect the community, not corporate interests. A re-oathed mayor becomes a trustee for the people, safeguarding our assets.

The Estate and Monetization: I’ve been vocal about how birth certificates create a corporate entity (our all-caps name) used as collateral on global debt markets, based on our projected lifetime taxes and earnings. Shelagh explains that a re-oathed mayor can safe-harbour these securities, allowing us to co-manage or redeem our estate for necessities like housing or education—not cashing out some mythical fortune, but securing our basic needs.

Accountability Concerns: I wrestle with whether re-oathing officials lets them off the hook for past harms, like COVID mandates. Shelagh reassures me that restored governance is grassroots-driven. We, the people, instruct the mayor and council on what to do, flipping the top-down model. By safe-harbouring our securities, we block municipal, provincial, or federal charges (like fines or taxes), dismantling their financial control. It’s not about letting officials off the hook, it’s about empowering communities to hold them accountable.

Practical Steps: So, how do we do this? Shelagh says we approach mayors or councillors and ask them to re-oath. If they agree, they inform the corporation of the legal mistake and reclaim their role as public trustees. If they refuse, we can challenge their election as fraudulent (since they took the wrong oath) or approach past candidates to step in. Groups preparing for the next local election (October 2026) can organize now, forming assemblies to flip vacant seats and restore lawful governance. It’s about local action: writing letters, meeting officials, and standing firm as peaceful inhabitants, not corporate entities.

Bill C-5 and the Globalist Push: I bring up a breaking issue — Canada’s Bill C-5, which gives the federal government power to override local municipal decisions. It’s a blatant move to centralize control, undermining democracy. Shelagh sees it as a desperate act by a system losing its grip, like a bad chess move to delay the inevitable. It underscores why local sovereignty is critical and the antidote to globalist overreach is decentralization. They’re scared because we’re waking up.

The Spiritual Dimension: I emphasize that this is a massive spiritual undertaking. We can’t dismantle the system with its own tools or wait for a saviour. This is about self-empowerment, stepping into uncharted territory to reclaim our power. Shelagh agrees, likening it to the child in The Emperor’s New Clothes calling out the truth. Once we see the system’s fraud, we can stand together in lawful jurisdiction, supported by our numbers.

A Vision for the Future: I love Shelagh’s vision of re-oathed mayors and councillors holding space for the people, stopping globalist agendas, and enabling us to rebuild. From local food markets to health centres, we can take back control. It’s governance by the people, for the people, rooted in local assemblies and community needs. Canada’s lack of a true founding document makes this urgent—we’re in an abusive system, and this flips the power back to us.

Shelagh’s POGG protocol is a game-changer, offering a clear path to reclaim our towns and live as free men and women. It’s not easy, and I’ll admit I get a bit blackpilled sometimes, but the more I learn, the more I believe we must pursue this. I’m sharing all the documents we discussed in the show notes. Take them to your local municipality and act. This is about our kids, our communities, and our future.

