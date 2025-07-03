The Historical Fight Against the Oligarchy

Show sponsor: VP.Net— protect your privacy with the most iron-clad VPN on the internet. Subscribe today by clicking here

Hey everyone, welcome back to another episode of Onward! Today I’m excited to have my friend Matthew Ehret back for a follow-up conversation that dives deep into the historical patterns of resistance against tyranny and what that means for us today. If you missed our last episode, where we unpacked the architects behind Canada’s decline, you can catch that here:

In this episode of Onward, I’m joined by Canadian historian, geopolitical analyst, and investigative journalist Matthew Ehret for one of the most eye-opening conversations I’ve had in a while. We trace the roots of Canada’s current political and economic crisis back through a web of crown corporations, foreign interference, and a long-standing strategy …

This time, we’re shifting gears to explore moments in history when the people fought back and won, and whether we’re seeing those same patterns today. As with any organic conversation, we get into all sorts of nooks and crannies in this one.

Introduction: I kick things off by reflecting on the hopelessness many feel today—whether it’s post-election blues in Canada or the global chaos unfolding. Matt’s last episode got me thinking about times when the “victors won,” when the people triumphed over oppressive systems. We’re here to dig into those historical wins and see if they offer hope for our current struggles.

Historical Patterns of Resistance: Matt frames the conversation around moments when the “oligarchy failed.” He describes the oligarchy as a persistent, parasitic force throughout history, one that thrives in the shadows and recoils when exposed. Yet, history shows us times when their influence was curbed, and freedom flourished—stories often hidden by those in power. Matt’s research, from his Untold History of Canada series to The Clash of the Two Americas and Revenge of the Mystery Cults, uncovers these pivotal moments.

The Personal Journey: Matt shares his own path from nihilism to hope, sparked by uncovering lies like 9/11 and JFK’s assassination. He wrestled with despair in the early 2000s, questioning if the oligarchy always wins. His quest for answers led him to study historical victories over this “death cult” and how they inform today’s fight. I relate, noting how many are waking up post-COVID, feeling powerless against a system that seems rigged.

The Power of Culture: Matt emphasizes the oligarchy’s fear of humanity’s creative spark. When people tap into their divine potential—through art, music, science, or political freedom—the oligarchy loses ground. He cites Benjamin Franklin’s efforts to uplift colonial culture through literacy, publishing, and science, laying the groundwork for the American Revolution. This cultural maturity was key to defeating oligarchical control.

The Sovereign Nation-State: Matt argues that the nation-state, when wielded by principled leaders, is a powerful tool against the oligarchy. Historically, victories came when people organized around this “metaphysical technology” to defend humanity. The oligarchy’s obsession with dismantling nation-states for a globalist system underscores their fear of this power.

Canada’s Struggle: We lament Canada’s lack of significant pushback against encroaching control. Matt points to Alberta’s separatist movement as a spark of resistance, but warns it lacks the cultural and educational sophistication needed to succeed. He contrasts this with Canada’s failed 1837-38 rebellion, where impatience and poor strategy led to defeat.

Cultural Warfare: Matt dives into how the oligarchy shapes culture through psyops like CIA’s MK Ultra, Hollywood, and even Super Bowl halftime shows. From the British Invasion to films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, these are deliberate efforts to weaken our sense of truth and beauty. He mentions CERN and its occult undertones, like the Kali statue, as part of this cultural manipulation.

The Spiritual War: We explore the idea of a spiritual war, where the oligarchy’s Manichaean cosmology—equating good and evil as equal forces—justifies their dark actions. Matt argues this is a fallacy; light (truth, creation) is substantial, while darkness (entropy, destruction) is merely its absence. The oligarchy’s “magic tricks” rely on our inability to imagine their evil, as H.G. Wells noted.

Science and Subversion: Matt reveals how the Rockefeller Foundation corrupted science, promoting figures like Niels Bohr who denied knowable truth in favour of probabilistic models. This paved the way for untestable concepts like dark matter and string theory, aligning with the oligarchy’s occult agenda to confuse and control.

Historical Victories: Matt highlights key moments when the oligarchy was thwarted: Golden Renaissance (15th-16th Century): Figures like Nicholas of Cusa and Dante Alighieri championed natural law, fostering a cultural and scientific explosion that broke the Dark Age’s grip.

Warren Harding (1921-23): Harding disrupted the League of Nations’ globalist agenda by forging bilateral treaties, only to be likely murdered for it.

Franklin Roosevelt (1932-45): FDR torpedoed the 1932 London Conference and broke up Wall Street banks, thwarting a fascist one-world government. His alliances during WWII further delayed the oligarchy’s plans.

The Trump Question: We grapple with Donald Trump’s role. Is he a philosopher king like FDR, a well-intentioned patriot navigating a corrupt system, or a controlled player in a larger game? Matt leans toward Trump being a good-hearted figure working within constraints, but he’s wary of transhumanist influences around him. The debate—17D chess vs. controlled opposition—remains unresolved.

A Citizen’s Movement: Matt stresses that waiting for a saviour is a trap. A viable citizen’s movement requires educated, courageous leaders who reject the death cult’s cosmology. Practical steps include reinstating Glass-Steagall legislation to defuse economic bombs and fostering international cooperation with nations like Russia and China to avoid war and prioritize human progress. He’s skeptical of micro-economies or off-grid solutions, as they leave us vulnerable to a centralized enemy.

A Revolution in Consciousness: I propose that a spiritual evolution—self-reflection and a return to shared values—might be key. Matt agrees, noting that crises force self-examination, but we must cultivate our noble human qualities to resist consumerist sheepdom. The erosion of national identity and rapid societal shifts demand we find common ground.