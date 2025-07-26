Bill Gates, Albert Bourla Get Sued in Dutch Court

In this jaw-dropping interview, Dutch independent media journalist and citizen activist, Erica Krikke of Zebra Inspiratie, discusses the ongoing court case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch PM Mark Rutte and other high profile people.

Social media blew up towards the end of last year with reports that “Bill Gates has been arrested” and “Nurember 2.0 has begun”. In today’s episode we trace things all the way back to the beginning of this story and fill in all the details.

I encourage you to read Erica's 2 articles that cover most of this story — here and here.

This precedent-setting case takes many twists and turns with the elites looking like they are doing everything in their power to stop this case from moving forward. From claiming jurisdictional issues to postponing court dates it is clear they are stalling.

The most shocking part of this story is that the lead attorney, has been arrested and locked up in one of the harshest Dutch prisons reserved for dangerous criminals. His “charges”? Domestic terrorism!

If this case goes through we could see a tidal wave of accountability around the world.

This is a must-share episode!

