Today I’m joined by James Roguski to discuss a major development in the fight against the PREP Act, a law shielding Big Pharma and medical providers from liability. James shares breaking news about new legislation to repeal it, exposing its corrupt roots and global implications. We also touch on how this ties to international health policies and the push for accountability.

Check out James' detailed and thorough article below which includes steps on how to take action:

Episode Highlights:

PREP Act Exposed: James breaks down the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, enacted in 2005 via a sneaky attachment to a must-pass bill for Hurricane Katrina relief and war funding. It grants immunity to pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and others for harms caused by “covered countermeasures” (e.g., vaccines, PCR tests, ventilators, remdesivir) during declared emergencies.

Breaking News: Representative Thomas Massie has introduced House Resolution 4388 to repeal the PREP Act, a huge step toward accountability. James, who’s been pushing for this for years, is thrilled but notes the challenge: securing 216 more House votes and 51 Senate votes.

Corrupt Origins: The PREP Act was slipped into law amid post-9/11 fears of biological warfare, originally meant to protect military and medical personnel. Instead, it’s become a blanket shield for industry, allowing unchecked harm under vague “emergency” declarations by the HHS Secretary.

Global Impact: While U.S.-centric, the PREP Act affects the world, as victims of U.S.-made products (e.g., Pfizer vaccines) can’t sue in U.S. courts. James connects this to similar liability shields globally, referencing a Dutch case against Bill Gates as a sign of growing pushback.

Constitutional Violations: The Act bypasses due process, jury trials, and state laws, centralizing power with the HHS Secretary. James highlights its unconstitutionality, citing opposition from figures like Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden in 2005.

Call to Action: James urges listeners to visit www.repealtheprepact.com to sign a petition (2,000+ U.S. supporters, 350+ globally) and contact Congress to back HR 4388. He emphasizes the need to raise awareness, as most people are unaware of this “legalized tyranny.”

Profit Over People: The PREP Act, paired with the CARES Act, incentivized harmful protocols (e.g., ventilators, Remdesivir) with payouts, while safe alternatives were sidelined. James calls it “medical murder” enabled by immunity.

For background context, you might also want to listen to a recent episode I recorded with



