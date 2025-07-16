Who Really Rules The World?

Show sponsor: VP.Net— protect your privacy with the most iron-clad VPN on the internet. Subscribe today by clicking here

Frances Leader is a researcher who’s spent years unraveling the historical threads of power, particularly the shadowy influence of the “Black Nobility”. I first encountered Frances’s work through a podcast years ago that introduced me to this concept, and her Substack has since become a go-to for understanding the hidden forces shaping our world. Frances and I also share a passion for alternative and holistic health — a topic we work our way into during the second half of this episode.

I’m delighted to finally meet Frances after following her work for some time now. She’s spent over a decade researching the Black Nobility, meticulously compiling her findings despite being de-platformed from mainstream platforms — another thing we share. She moved to Substack to share her extensive library, which draws from old books - pre-1950s, unfiltered by AI or modern censorship. Her work uncovers the hidden international crime syndicate behind the Black Nobility, a topic Wikipedia glosses over with curated, sanitized narratives.

The term “Black Nobility” is relatively modern, coined by these families themselves to sound mysterious and occult. Their origins trace back to the Roman Empire, claiming descent from senators driven out by the Visigoths centuries ago. Fleeing to the marshes of northern Italy, they founded Venice, a pirate stronghold that dominated Mediterranean trade. From Venice, they expanded to Amsterdam and then the City of London with William of Orange, establishing a financial empire independent of Britain.

Here are the episode highlights:

The Human Shield Tactic: Frances reveals how the Black Nobility use “human shields” to deflect blame. The British Empire, for instance, was never truly British—it was their empire, mislabeled to make the British people take the fall for its atrocities. Frances points out similar tactics today, like using Israel as a pawn to absorb global criticism while the real orchestrators (descendants of Roman senators) stay hidden. From the Rothschilds to BlackRock and Vanguard, these are just employees managing the Nobility’s wealth.

The Three (Now Four) Power Centers: The Black Nobility operate through three key hubs: the Vatican (spiritual control), Washington, D.C. (military), and the City of London (finance). Each is an independent entity, not part of their respective nations. Frances drops a bombshell about a fourth hub emerging in Astana, Kazakhstan, a city built this century with in-your-face symbolism—phoenix gardens, Judaic towers, and ties to the ancient Tengri religion. Astana’s financial center adopting English as its official language is a clue it’s becoming a globalist nerve center. I note how London’s financial district has quieted post-lockdowns, with businesses moving online, signalling a shift to places like Astana where BRICS meetings hint at a unified global agenda, not a NATO-BRICS divide.

The Financial Trap: Frances breaks down the immoral banking system: central banks create money as loans, forcing us to repay with interest we must borrow again to cover—a perpetual debt cycle. I share how Canada’s Banking Act renewal and bank branch closures signal a push toward centralized digital currencies (CBDCs). National debts are skyrocketing, yet Black Nobility families hold trillions under the Vatican’s umbrella. Catherine Austin Fitts’s work on the missing $21 trillion in U.S. ledgers underscores this theft. Frances’s solution? Ditch their system entirely, like the Bradbury Pound or Greenbacks, and create our own currencies without interest. I tie this to sovereignty—self-governance means breaking free from their financial stranglehold.

No Legal Recourse: I ask if international laws like the Geneva Protocols or The Hague offer hope, but Frances is blunt: the United Nations, set up by the Black Nobility via the Club of Rome, is a trap. The Vatican’s observer seat and the City of London’s “Remembrancer” in British Parliament ensure these entities are untouchable. The judiciary is captured, leaving no avenue to prosecute. Even grassroots uprisings, like the French Revolution, were orchestrated by rival aristocrats to eliminate competition. I muse about “white hats” or military saviours, but Frances dismisses this, saying that every major revolution has their fingerprints, and true grassroots leaders get silenced or worse.

Health Impacts of neighbouring: Shifting gears, I ask Frances about her work on electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). She shares a chilling personal story: in 2013, while speaking at an anti-fracking protest, she was hit in the kidney by a “ray gun” device, causing her health to plummet from perfect fitness to a heart attack and stroke. Her son, an electronics whiz, hardwired her home to minimize EMFs, but neighbouring Wi-Fi still bleeds in. Frances links EMF exposure to COVID-like symptoms and vaccine reactions, citing hotspots like Wuhan, Tehran, and Bergamo where 5G rollouts preceded outbreaks.

The Destabilization Agenda: I connect the dots to a broader destabilization campaign: wars, migration, and economic collapse all serve to usher in a New World Order with digital IDs and CBDCs. Frances references Thomas P. Barnett’s Pentagon Brief, dividing the world into “core” countries (like the U.S. and Europe) forced to accept migrants and poverty, and “gap” regions (Africa, Middle East) cleared out via conflict. We touch on how the UN’s 2000 Replacement Migration document and their 2018 Migration Compact green-lights this overwhelm of social systems. In the UK, Frances sees resistance growing, especially in Ireland, where people are pushing back against mass immigration. But protests, like the million-strong march against the Iraq War, change nothing…the Black Nobility’s agenda rolls on.

Hope in Human Creativity: Despite the bleak picture, Frances is optimistic. She scoffs at Yuval Harari’s claim that “useless eaters” will be pacified with drugs and games. As an activist who’s scraped by, she knows humans are inventive under pressure. I agree, noting my community’s growing chatter about self-sufficiency—knowing farmers, focusing on health, and rebuilding local ties. The antidote to globalism is localism, but I lament how online life has eroded real-world communities. Frances, now an elder, sees it as our role to study and strategize while younger generations focus on survival.

