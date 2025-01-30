Playback speed
Share post
The History of The Climate Change Movement in Canada

Investigative journalist, Dan Fournier, joins me to discuss the origins of the climate change movement/agenda in Canada from the 60's to nowadays.
Brett Hawes
and
Dan Fournier
Jan 30, 2025
3
3
Transcript

Sponsored by the Academy of Clinical Excellence (yes, that's me :))

Over the last few years the climate change narrative has ratcheted up to an entirely different level. “New” buzzwords like “build back better”, “managed retreat” and “climate change” are not actually that new.

The origins of the climate change “movement” can be traced back to the 1960’s and the Club of Rome; and involves all the usual actors that stand to profit from the complete reshaping of society in the name of “climate change”

In this deep-dive podcast, investigative journalist Dan Fourier joins me to discuss his research into the origins of the climate change movement agenda in Canada. His long-form article is a must-share for anyone interested in this subject:

Dan Fournier's Inconvenient Truths
Apologies to the World: The Great Climate Scam was launched at a Club of Rome Meeting in 1971 by Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, continued by Justin Trudeau
This post is segmented as follows. You can click on the desired section to go directly to it…
17 days ago · Dan Fournier

From the Club of Rome’s population control theories to the direct involvement of globalist figures like Maurice Strong, we dissect the connections between early environmental policies and today’s aggressive climate taxation and net-zero policies under Justin Trudeau.

I also want to point you toward another issue that ties into climate change. That is weather modification and geoengineering. As I have been saying for some time now: it is becoming difficult to discern how much “climate change” is naturally occurring and how much is a result of weather modification and geoengineering techniques, many of which go back decades.

If you are new to this subject, or looking for a one-stop resource, I would strongly suggest listening to my podcast with Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch .org:

The Truth About Geo-Engineering & Weather Modification

Brett Hawes
·
November 22, 2024
The Truth About Geo-Engineering & Weather Modification

*** apologies for the poor audio quality in the second half of the show

Key Topics Discussed on Today’s Show

  • The Club of Rome’s influence on global policy and their shift from “global warming” to “climate change”

  • Maurice Strong’s role in shaping modern environmentalism and his ties to Agenda 21/2030

  • A short overview to the UN Agenda 2030, SDG’s and ESG’s.

  • The Trudeau’s ties to elite networks including a fascinating genealogy and family tree.

  • How the Trudeau’s financial interests and power have shaped government policy and changed public perception over the years.

  • The shift toward a surveillance-driven climate economy and a “smart dictatorship”

  • The influence of modern-day organizations like the UN, WEF and NGO’s.

  • A background on incoming Liberal Party leader, Mark Carney (some truly mind-blowing stuff here!).

Additional Resources:

Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes
Onward
Exploring changing narratives, challenging conventional beliefs, and offering forward-thinking solutions orbiting around health (freedom), health politics, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination.
