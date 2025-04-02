Last week I was invited to go back on What’s Up Canada for a “fire side” chat with host Wayne Peters. This is a rebroadcast of our live stream on my show, Onward. This was an unscripted show where we just sat and talked about a variety of different issues plaguing Canada and the West today - less of an interview and more of a conversation as we both had questions for one another.

Wayne and I explore the tactics of social engineering and ideological subversion that have been at play for decades, eroding Canadian values, culture, and sovereignty from within. From loss of national identity to the weaponization of language and legislation, this episode touches on how every part of our society is being co-opted - from school boards to city councils, health departments to financial systems.

A topic that came up frequently was the idea that many of the things we are witnessing today have been tired and tested in other countries such as South Africa; with disastrous results.

We also discussed the insidious rollout of Bill C-293 and how this so-called “pandemic preparedness” legislation is being used as a gateway for a sweeping technocratic agenda; including the globalist push to embed international policies into local municipalities without democratic consent or public awareness.

Tune into this deep-dive on Bill C-293 here:

Wayne brings a powerful lens to this conversation, grounded in investigative research and a deep commitment to community action. We talk about why local resistance matters more than ever, and how individuals can begin reclaiming their voice, their power, and their place in shaping the future of this country.

