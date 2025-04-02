Playback speed
What's Up Canada?

This is a joint podcast of a live stream I did with Wayne Peters from What's Up Canada
Brett Hawes
and
Wayne
Apr 02, 2025
Transcript

Last week I was invited to go back on What’s Up Canada for a “fire side” chat with host Wayne Peters. This is a rebroadcast of our live stream on my show, Onward. This was an unscripted show where we just sat and talked about a variety of different issues plaguing Canada and the West today - less of an interview and more of a conversation as we both had questions for one another.

Wayne and I explore the tactics of social engineering and ideological subversion that have been at play for decades, eroding Canadian values, culture, and sovereignty from within. From loss of national identity to the weaponization of language and legislation, this episode touches on how every part of our society is being co-opted - from school boards to city councils, health departments to financial systems.

A topic that came up frequently was the idea that many of the things we are witnessing today have been tired and tested in other countries such as South Africa; with disastrous results.

The South Africanization of The West

Brett Hawes and The American Tribune
·
Mar 17
The South Africanization of The West

In this episode, I sit down with Will Tanner from The American Tribune to unpack a topic I've wanted to discuss for a long time: Is the West following in the footsteps of South Africa and Zimbabwe? From economic collapse and radical policies to rising crime and the erosion of personal freedoms, the patterns are undeniable. Will brings a wealth of histor…

Read full story

We also discussed the insidious rollout of Bill C-293 and how this so-called “pandemic preparedness” legislation is being used as a gateway for a sweeping technocratic agenda; including the globalist push to embed international policies into local municipalities without democratic consent or public awareness.

Tune into this deep-dive on Bill C-293 here:

Pandemic Prevention or Power Grab?

Brett Hawes and LawyerLisa
·
September 6, 2024
Pandemic Prevention or Power Grab?

This is mission critical folks. Bill C293 is Canada’s bill to make law their Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act. Second reading in the senate could happen as early as Sept 17, 2024. If this goes through we will see the World Health Organization’s

Read full story

Wayne brings a powerful lens to this conversation, grounded in investigative research and a deep commitment to community action. We talk about why local resistance matters more than ever, and how individuals can begin reclaiming their voice, their power, and their place in shaping the future of this country.

Additional Resources

