Pandemic Prevention or Power Grab?

This is mission critical folks. Bill C293 is Canada’s bill to make law their Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act. Second reading in the senate could happen as early as Sept 17, 2024. If this goes through we will see the World Health Organization’s “One Health Initiative” rolled out in Canada. This has dire consequences and will essentially usher in a technocratic surveillance state under the guise of safety and preparedness.

In this critical episode of the Onward podcast, we delve deep into the ramifications of Bill C-293 with special guest, Lisa Miron, a lawyer with over 24 years of experience in Canada. Lisa sheds light on the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act (Bill C-293), a piece of legislation that has serious implications for Canada’s sovereignty and personal freedoms. Together, we unpack the bill’s connection to international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and discuss how it could impact every facet of Canadian life—from health to agriculture, land ownership, and beyond.

This episode is a must-listen for Canadians and anyone concerned about the global governance structures being quietly put into place. We explore how these changes fit into the broader One Health framework, the global push for pandemic preparedness, and why it’s critical for citizens to be aware and take action now.

Write Your Elected Officials

Key Discussion Points:

Bill C-293 and Its Impact on Sovereignty : The potential expropriation of land, restrictions on agricultural practices, and increased governmental control in the name of pandemic preparedness.

One Health Approach : How this global health initiative, embedded in Bill C-293, seeks to control not only human health but also the health of animals, plants, and ecosystems.

The Role of International Organizations : The involvement of the WHO, UN, and other global entities in shaping Canada’s national health and agricultural policies.

Global Governance : Lisa explains how the bill aligns with the globalist agenda, detailing the power structures being put in place and how this could erode Canada’s national sovereignty.

Call to Action: How Canadians can push back by contacting their MPs, staying informed, and challenging the narrative around this bill.

Here’s Lisa’s open letter to parliament. Click here to send your own letter to all elected officials with one click of a button.

About Our Guest:

Lisa Miron is a seasoned lawyer with expertise in large-file litigation and governmental lawsuits, including representation in Canada’s first SARS case. She has been active in uncovering the hidden implications of Canadian legislation like Bill C-293 and is currently working on two books that further explore these themes. Lisa also writes on Substack where she regularly updates her audience on legal developments affecting Canadians’ freedoms.

