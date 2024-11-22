The Truth About Geo-Engineering & Weather Modification

*** apologies for the poor audio quality in the second half of the show

In this powerful episode, I sit down with Dane Wigington, lead researcher and founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org, to confront one of the most critical and largely ignored issues of our time: geoengineering. This is a conversation you need to hear. Dane’s insights reveal the extent of climate engineering programs and their devastating effects on human health, ecosystems, and the planet’s future.

Before you jump into the show notes, be sure to watch Dane’s incredible documentary, The Dimming. The Dimming leaves no stone unturned and provides unequivocal proof that geo-engineering and weather modification are going on.

Share

Key topics discussed in this episode:

What Is Geoengineering?

Dane walks us through the science and purpose behind programs like solar radiation management (SRM) and stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), explaining how they are presented as solutions for climate change. However, these technologies involve dispersing toxic particulates, including aluminum, barium, and graphene, into the atmosphere, with dire environmental and health consequences.

The Role of Weather Control

We unpack the reality of weather warfare. Dane explains how engineered hurricanes, droughts, and floods are being used as tools of manipulation and geopolitical control. These weather events, far from natural, are destroying agriculture and displacing populations, with ripple effects across the globe.

Ozone Layer Depletion

Perhaps the most alarming revelation is the accelerating collapse of the ozone layer due to these programs. Dane provides evidence linking the chemicals used in geoengineering to the erosion of this protective barrier, which shields us from harmful UV radiation. Without immediate action, the damage could lead to irreversible environmental collapse.

The Human and Environmental Cost

Geoengineering is contributing to a rise in neurological diseases, respiratory issues, and immune system disorders in humans, as well as mass die-offs in animal and plant species. Dane shares compelling data on the presence of heavy metals in soil, water, and air samples, highlighting the connection between these toxic substances and declining biodiversity.

Why the Secrecy?

We explore the reasons behind the lack of public awareness and accountability. Dane emphasizes that climate engineering is not science fiction—it’s a global program that continues under the guise of mitigating climate change, supported by governments, corporations, and militaries.

What We Can Do

The episode concludes with a call to action. Dane stresses the importance of raising public awareness and leveraging collective action to stop these programs. He reminds us that time is of the essence—if geoengineering continues unchecked, it could spell disaster for humanity and the planet.

Additional Resources: