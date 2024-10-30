Donald Trump: Saviour or Part of the Deep State?

This is not my usual type of podcast but after coming across this excellent documentary, I thought it was fitting to rebroadcast it given the times we are in. In this special broadcast episode, I am proud to present Kla.TV’s documentary, THE TRUMP FILE: Saviour or Part of the Deep State? As the U.S. gears up for perhaps its most important election ever, the question looms: Who is Donald Trump?

Is he the saviour here to “drain the swamp” and defeat the “Deep State”, or is he part of a larger, hidden agenda? This exposé delves into Trump’s connections, promises, and policies, examining the broader implications on global politics and the shadow forces in American governance.

Donald Trump has drummed up an astounding amount of support over the last few months. With 2 assassination attempts, a viral appearance on Joe Rogan, and party rally’s that resemble rock concerts normally put on by big bands, his support has blown up - and it’s looking like he is set to win the 2024 US election by a landslide (depending who you read of course).

Americans, much like their Canadian counterparts, are fed up with things. Whether it’s the economy, identity politics, foreign policy, cost of living crisis, aid to Ukraine, or any other number of pressing issues, it’s becoming clear that Americans want change. As the Democratic party (much like the Liberal Party of Canada) disintegrates before our eyes, many are looking to Donald Trump as their saviour. Some have gone so far as to call him a modern-day “Messiah”.

When times are hard and people are desperate, any glimmer of hope is appealing. But who exactly is Donald Trump? Will he deliver on these promises? Will he “drain the swamp”? Or will he do what most politicians do: get elected, keep some promises, paper over “the issues”, and move the bigger agenda ahead regardless of what the people want?

What I am sharing here is going to upset some people. I get it. We are all looking for hope and light in a world going dark. But as they say, “don’t shoot the messenger”. As you watch this show, I encourage you to keep and open mind and then answer the question posed, “Is Donald Trump a saviour or part of the Deep State”?

I want to add in some very important caveats and foot notes here:

This is not an endorsement for Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party, or any other politician. In fact, I have never had much faith in politics. There’s an old saying that says “you can’t dismantle the masters house with the masters tools”. In other words, you can’t take down the system by using the system. To me, the modern political system is like Wrestlemania: everyone beats the crap out of each other in the ring and then they go and have beers afterwards. It’s all theatre. Further, it is becoming painfully obvious that the politicians “in charge” are not really in charge. That they are taking their orders and cues from up above. Listen to the podcast to see exactly what I am talking about. “Brett, you’re taking away hope. Why are you sharing this when people finally have some optimism?”. Hope is good. False hope is not. False hope is simply unrealized disappointment. And let me be crystal clear here: if Trump is in fact part of the deep state and furthers the globalist agenda, this is going to be one of the most crushing disappointments people have ever witnessed. If faith and trust in our institutions is at an all-time low right now, this will drive the final nail in the coffin and erase it altogether. I want you to pay particular attention to Henry Kissinger throughout the show. One thing that is not mentioned in the documentary is the fact that WEF head, Klaus Schwab, is Kissinger’s protégé. This is a close relationship that goes back many decades, and many of the ideas fostered through this relationship are playing out in real time right now. Something else only briefly mentioned in the documentary but worth highlighting, is the influence of the Fabian and Milner Groups. The book, “The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy” is a fantastic deep dive into the two groups who have essentially infiltrated both sides of government (and many institutions) for over 100 years. These are both Marxist organizations who have heavily shaped the vision and policies of the United Nations (and by extension the WHO), among many other organizations.

Episode Highlights

What is the “Deep State” (and is there such a thing)? Gain insight into the secret power structures allegedly guiding U.S. politics from behind the scenes. With links to secret societies like Freemasonry and influential organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the documentary asks: Who truly governs the United States?

Trump’s Allies or Puppet Masters? Explore Trump’s relationships with high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, who recently pledged massive support to his campaign; CFR strategist Henry Kissinger, known for his extensive influence in U.S. foreign policy; and Peter Thiel, tech magnate and financial backer with ties to intelligence-driven companies like Palantir.

Historic Power Ties : Uncover the historical foundation of American Freemasonry, from founding fathers like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin to modern symbols embedded in the very layout of Washington, D.C., and on the U.S. dollar. Does Freemasonry’s enduring influence suggest an unseen hand shaping U.S. policy?

Controversies and Contradictions : Delve into Trump’s connections with figures like Jeffrey Epstein, once a close acquaintance. How does Trump’s past association with Epstein contrast with his public stance against human trafficking?

Unusual Bedfellows: The documentary reveals Trump’s surprising financial and social ties to political adversaries like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, blurring traditional party lines and highlighting connections that raise questions about the authenticity of political rivalries.

I’ll leave it there. I hope this podcast opens your mind and gets you thinking about things differently. We are coming into a time where we, the people, are being called to reclaim our power and step into true Sovereignty. If we wish to triumph over the evil in the world then WE must become something greater than ourselves - for us, for our children, and for the future of humanity.

Onward…