Breaking the System: Reclaiming Our Rights Through Common Law & Peace Treaties

In this episode of Onward Podcast, I sit down with Dan Oke, a martial artist, legal researcher and sovereignty activist, for an intense and deeply insightful conversation about the fight for justice, sovereignty, and personal accountability. We dive into a high-stakes battle against government overreach, legal fraud, and systemic corruption that has literally redefined Dan’s life and mission over the past 5 years.

Together, we explore the stark reality of modern legal structures, where governments act as corporate entities, and judicial systems often serve power rather than justice. Dan shares his powerful journey of confronting the legal system through direct action, from issuing lawful notices of liability and filing criminal complaints to facing arrest and trial. He and his team have presented evidence of corruption at the highest levels; facts that would shock even the most informed listeners.

This builds on my previous podcast with Cal Washington which you can find here:

If you’re “looking for solutions” to many of the challenges we face today, I believe this discussion is a massive part of it (if not THE solution). In this episode we talk about real action, real consequences, and the relentless pursuit of justice in a world gone rogue.

We break down complex legal frameworks like the Law of War Manual, international treaties, and commercial law, showing how they can be wielded to demand real change.

Key Points Discussed

Breaking Down the Illusion of Authority:

How governments function as corporate entities and what that means for legal jurisdiction.

The hidden structure of governance through organizations like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Demanding Accountability Through Legal Action:

How Dan’s team filed multiple criminal reports against public officials, citing violations of Canadian and international law.

The real-world consequences of issuing lawful notices and performing symbolic citizens’ arrests on Canadian mayors and officials.

The Law of War Manual & Sovereignty Claims:

How Dan invoked the Law of War Manual to declare legal neutrality in a state of conflict.

Understanding lawful remedies available through international law and personal sovereignty.

Facing Trial and Exposing Judicial Corruption:

The intense legal battle Dan faced after being arrested for criminal harassment related to his lawful notices.

The shocking evidence presented in court, including financial trading on court bonds and forged government documents.

Global Military Operations & Hidden Agendas:

How hidden military agendas tie into the current political landscape and what to watch for in 2024.

How historical legal fraud has led to today’s systemic injustices.

Practical Steps for Resistance and Legal Action:

Why mass non-compliance is more than a personal stance; it’s actually a lawful remedy.

How you can take action by filing lawful claims, sending notices, and holding officials accountable.

This episode is a call to action. As Dan so powerfully shared, justice isn’t something granted; it’s something we must demand! We can’t wait for someone to save us. We must step up, stand on truth, and take action using the tools at our disposal. This isn’t about theories or conspiracies: it’s about undeniable facts, proven fraud, and the need for real accountability.

If you’ve ever felt disillusioned by the legal system or wondered how to take lawful action against corruption, this episode is for you. Listen, learn, and take action. The future depends on what we the people choose to do today.

