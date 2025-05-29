As an addendum to my article “From Birth Certificate to Bond: The Monetization of Human Capital,” this short piece sheds light on the metaphors embedded in legal, commercial, and political language that reveal the maritime-admiralty roots of our legal systems.

Beneath the surface of everyday words lies a symbolic infrastructure that has, over time, redefined the individual as property, cargo, or a commercial vessel. This isn’t some fringe theory or conspiracy theory — it’s literally the root of how you’re seen and processed by the system.

Commerce on the High Seas: The Legal Origin Story

The law we operate under today is largely influenced by admiralty and maritime law — systems originally designed to govern trade on international waters. Over time, this framework crept onto land through commercial codes (like the “Uniform Commercial Code” or UCC) and banking systems. With it came a linguistic sleight of hand: a metaphorical vocabulary that defines not only goods and services but also people.

Understanding the Jurisdictions: Maritime, Admiralty, and Natural Law

Before we go further, it’s helpful to understand three key legal frameworks:

Maritime Law governs commercial activity on international waters: shipping routes, cargo, salvage rights, and shipping contracts. It’s all about commerce at sea.

Admiralty Law is the enforcement arm of maritime law. Think of it as the courtroom extension that handles disputes, contracts, and liabilities related to maritime commerce.

Natural Law, by contrast, is the law of nature and conscience. It exists outside man-made statutes and is based on universal principles like life, liberty, and harm. Under natural law, your rights are inherent and inalienable — your “God-given Rights” — not rights granted by governments or corporations. Natural law would also be considered the “law of the land” as opposed to the “law of the sea”.

Modern legal systems often blur the lines between land-based law and maritime jurisdiction. Many courts today operate under what is effectively admiralty or commercial jurisdiction — applying rules originally designed for the high seas to everyday interactions on land. This framework is now broadly known as “statutory law,” a system based on legislative codes rather than natural or common law.

Understanding these distinctions is a critical foundation to reclaiming your status as a living man or woman.

If you’re curious to dive deeper into this area, I would suggest listening to a podcast I did with Cal Washington called “Take Back Your Power”:

Birth (Berth) as a Docking Event

When a child is born, the mother “delivers” the baby; a term borrowed from shipping. The baby passes through the “birth (berth) canal,” akin to a shipping channel. Upon arrival, a certificate of live birth is issued, akin to a bill of lading used to register cargo. The hospital is the “port,” the baby is the “cargo,” and the mother has made a legal “delivery.”

Passports, Ports, and Jurisdiction

A “passport” identifies the port you are authorized to pass through. A court summons may be issued when you are in “default,” which in maritime terms means you failed to dock or present yourself properly in commerce. Judges wear robes resembling the attire of high priests of commerce, presiding over matters not of law, but of commercial contract and consent.

The Banking System: Currents and Currency

Banks control the flow of currency just as riverbanks guide the flow of water (this is where the term “bank” comes from). The terms “cash flow,” “liquid assets,” and “current-sea” (currency) all allude to water. You are assigned a Social Insurance or Social Security number (not unlike a vessel’s registration) linking your labour and assets to commercial systems. I went deep into this topic in this article:

BAR and the Legal Profession

The term “BAR” stands for British Accredited Registry, and the legal profession is steeped in maritime concepts. Attorneys are not there to defend you as a sovereign being; they are there to represent (or “re-present”) the fiction — your corporate entity — in commerce. They are licensed to navigate the seas of commercial law, not to uphold your natural, Sovereign rights.

These Metaphors Are Not Merely Symbolic

These metaphors are not simply symbolic. They form the conceptual infrastructure of a legal system that has redefined the individual as a commercial entity. If the system sees you as cargo, not a living being, your rights and remedies are conditional, not absolute. Awareness of these metaphors is the first step toward reclaiming your status and capacity as a living man or woman under natural law.

To Wrap Things Up

Language shapes reality. The metaphors we take for granted conceal a commercial paradigm that governs our lives more than we realize. When we start to question the words (passport, bank, bar, citizen, registration, delivery) we begin to unravel the hidden structure of control.