The Great Bird Flu Hoax (2006): Book Review

Pam Killeen, a health coach, author, and advocate for circadian health with nearly four decades of experience in the wellness field. Pam is the co-author of The Great Bird Flu Hoax with Dr. Joseph Mercola, as well as the author of Addiction: The Hidden Epidemic and Survival of the Unfittest. In this episode, we discuss

the parallels between past and present fear-mongering campaigns such as the the bird flu scare circa 2004, and the agendas behind centralized food and health systems.

This is a follow-up podcast to my bombshell episode with Karen Kingston where she showed clearly how authorities and ginning up another bird flu pandemic. Listen to the full episode here:

Key Topics Discussed in Today’s Show:

1. The Origins of the Bird Flu Narrative:

Pam reflects on her book, The Great Bird Flu Hoax, and the events of 2005-2006 that inspired it. She describes how fear campaigns targeted small farmers and sustainable agriculture, while factory farms—centers of unhygienic and unsustainable practices—were left unaddressed. The book became a New York Times bestseller, revealing public interest in exposing hidden agendas.

2. Factory Farming, Terrain Health, and Fear Campaigns:

Pam explains how poor conditions in factory farms lead to sick animals and mass culling. She emphasizes the role of terrain health—not germs—in disease resistance. Drawing on historical examples, she highlights the lost wisdom of hygiene, sunlight, and clean environments in promoting health.

3. PCR Testing and Inflated Case Numbers:

Brett and Pam discuss how PCR testing with high cycle thresholds is used to inflate “cases” in both animals and humans. They question the legitimacy of testing protocols driving mass culling and vaccine campaigns, often without symptoms or clear evidence of illness.

4. Parallels Between the Bird Flu and Current Narratives:

Brett and Pam unpack the similarities between the 2006 bird flu scare and current health narratives. They explore how centralized control over food and health systems is expanding through public fear and technocratic solutions.

5. Challenging the Contagion Theory and Germ-Based Models:

Pam revisits the historical debate between Louis Pasteur and Antoine Béchamp, questioning the validity of germ theory. The conversation delves into why modern health systems avoid addressing holistic, terrain-based approaches to health.

6. The Rise of Self-Care Over Healthcare:

Pam observes a shift in public consciousness toward self-care and alternative health models, accelerated by disillusionment with traditional healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brett shares his perspective on this growing movement and its implications for practitioners and individuals.

7. The Pandemic Industry and Global Agendas:

Brett highlights how global health organizations are building a pandemic industry, with campaigns like the WHO’s One Health Initiative and pandemic preparedness treaties. Pam warns against centralized control systems and urges individuals to remain vigilant.

8. Practical Steps for Health and Awareness:

The episode closes with actionable advice on strengthening personal health through terrain-based principles, supporting local farmers, and resisting centralized food and health systems.

Additional Resources: