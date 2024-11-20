Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

The Great Bird Flu Hoax (2006): Book Review

Health coach, podcaster, and author, Pan Killeen joins me to discuss her book she co-authored with Dr Joseph Merclola
Brett Hawes
Nov 20, 2024
3
1
Share
Transcript

Pam Killeen, a health coach, author, and advocate for circadian health with nearly four decades of experience in the wellness field. Pam is the co-author of The Great Bird Flu Hoax with Dr. Joseph Mercola, as well as the author of Addiction: The Hidden Epidemic and Survival of the Unfittest. In this episode, we discuss

the parallels between past and present fear-mongering campaigns such as the the bird flu scare circa 2004, and the agendas behind centralized food and health systems.

This is a follow-up podcast to my bombshell episode with Karen Kingston where she showed clearly how authorities and ginning up another bird flu pandemic. Listen to the full episode here:

BREAKING: Bird Flu Update

Brett Hawes and Karen Kingston
·
Nov 12
BREAKING: Bird Flu Update

Are we looking at a bird flu pandemic in the very near future? It’s certainly starting to look that way. On today’s show, Karen Kingston returns to discuss some critical developments surrounding the H5N1 bird flu virus, looming pandemic preparedness, and concerning new policies impacting both our health and food systems.

Read full story

Key Topics Discussed in Today’s Show:

1. The Origins of the Bird Flu Narrative:

Pam reflects on her book, The Great Bird Flu Hoax, and the events of 2005-2006 that inspired it. She describes how fear campaigns targeted small farmers and sustainable agriculture, while factory farms—centers of unhygienic and unsustainable practices—were left unaddressed. The book became a New York Times bestseller, revealing public interest in exposing hidden agendas.

2. Factory Farming, Terrain Health, and Fear Campaigns:

Pam explains how poor conditions in factory farms lead to sick animals and mass culling. She emphasizes the role of terrain health—not germs—in disease resistance. Drawing on historical examples, she highlights the lost wisdom of hygiene, sunlight, and clean environments in promoting health.

3. PCR Testing and Inflated Case Numbers:

Brett and Pam discuss how PCR testing with high cycle thresholds is used to inflate “cases” in both animals and humans. They question the legitimacy of testing protocols driving mass culling and vaccine campaigns, often without symptoms or clear evidence of illness.

4. Parallels Between the Bird Flu and Current Narratives:

Brett and Pam unpack the similarities between the 2006 bird flu scare and current health narratives. They explore how centralized control over food and health systems is expanding through public fear and technocratic solutions.

Related episode on PCR testing with Dr David Speicher:

DNA Contamination, PCR Testing & Future Pandemics

Oct 17
DNA Contamination, PCR Testing & Future Pandemics

In this episode we discuss the very serious issue of plasmid DNA contamination of the covid mRNA vaccines. Researcher, scientist, and PCR test expert, Dr David Speicher, has tested vials from the US, Canada and Australia and discovered the shocking truth that they are all contaminated with DNA. The health implications of this include immune activation a…

Read full story

5. Challenging the Contagion Theory and Germ-Based Models:

Pam revisits the historical debate between Louis Pasteur and Antoine Béchamp, questioning the validity of germ theory. The conversation delves into why modern health systems avoid addressing holistic, terrain-based approaches to health.

My 2-part series with Jamie Andrews of the Virology Control Studies project is a must-watch if this topic interests you.

Part 1:

The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1

Brett Hawes and Jamie Andrews
·
Jul 31
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1

Many of my followers and students have asked me to comment on the ongoing germ vs terrain theory/ “viruses don’t exist” debate. I first explored this topic with Dr Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon-Morell on my previous podcast, Beyond Health in March of 2021. You can

Read full story

Part 2:

The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 2

Brett Hawes and Jamie Andrews
·
Aug 1
The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 2

Jamie Andrews from “The Virology Control Studies” project is back for part 2 of this series. In part 1 we laid the ground work and did an overview of the concepts of contagion, germ vs terrain theory, viruses and the field of "virology" as a whole.

Read full story

6. The Rise of Self-Care Over Healthcare:

Pam observes a shift in public consciousness toward self-care and alternative health models, accelerated by disillusionment with traditional healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brett shares his perspective on this growing movement and its implications for practitioners and individuals.

7. The Pandemic Industry and Global Agendas:

Brett highlights how global health organizations are building a pandemic industry, with campaigns like the WHO’s One Health Initiative and pandemic preparedness treaties. Pam warns against centralized control systems and urges individuals to remain vigilant.

Check out my related episode with James Roguski:

What is the Pandemic Agreement really about?

Brett Hawes and James Roguski
·
Nov 7
What is the Pandemic Agreement really about?

Today, I’m joined by my friend James Roguski, a dedicated researcher who’s been at the forefront of exposing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) evolving influence on global health governance. If you’ve followed any of James’s work, you’ll know he’s delved deeper than anyone I know into the WHO’s agenda, specifically focusing on the International Heal…

Read full story

8. Practical Steps for Health and Awareness:

The episode closes with actionable advice on strengthening personal health through terrain-based principles, supporting local farmers, and resisting centralized food and health systems.

Additional Resources:

Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes
Onward
Exploring changing narratives, challenging conventional beliefs, and offering forward-thinking solutions orbiting around health (freedom), health politics, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brett Hawes
Recent Episodes
The Truth About Geo-Engineering & Weather Modification
  Brett Hawes
BREAKING: Bird Flu Update
  Brett Hawes and Karen Kingston
What is the Pandemic Agreement really about?
  Brett Hawes and James Roguski
Donald Trump: Saviour or Part of the Deep State?
  Brett Hawes
Lying With Statistics: An Exposé of "Pandemic Science"
  Brett Hawes
DNA Contamination, PCR Testing & Future Pandemics
Food Chain Reaction: A Global Food Security Game
  Brett Hawes and LawyerLisa