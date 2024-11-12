BREAKING: Bird Flu Update

Are we looking at a bird flu pandemic in the very near future? It’s certainly starting to look that way. On today’s show, Karen Kingston returns to discuss some critical developments surrounding the H5N1 bird flu virus, looming pandemic preparedness, and concerning new policies impacting both our health and food systems.

In this episode we discuss:

The Bird Flu Pandemic Preparedness Narrative:

Since early October, the WHO and U.S. health authorities, including the FDA, NIH, CDC, and BARDA, have been actively discussing the pandemic potential of H5N1, a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Karen reveals insider insights from these discussions, underscoring the plan to release H5N1 vaccines without traditional safety or efficacy data.

Followers of my Instagram account will recall that I posted leaked video of footage of Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) discussing their “bird flu campaign” in May of 2024. Below is a clip (which sounds eerily similar to what we’re hearing coming from our US neighbours).

And while we’re here, it is worth noting that Canada has officially confirmed the first human case of H5 avian flu in British Columbia on Nov 9, 2024. Note the use of the words “presumptive”, “case” and “tested positive”. None of these suggests that the person is symptomatic, infectious or contagious. This will be a running theme moving forward (asymptomatic covid anyone?)

Concerns about the “Virus” and the Vaccine Rollout:

We explore the “locked and loaded” agenda behind pre-pandemic, inter-pandemic and post-pandemic vaccines, which are slated for release *without human or animal safety trials*. Karen breaks down how regulatory authorities could employ “regulatory loopholes” (actually, they just break the law) to fast-track vaccine approval and possibly mandate them by declaring them fully “licensed” products. Perhaps more concerning is that vaccine safety and efficacy will be assessed AFTER rollout or in what is called “post-market surveillance”.

Karen also highlights concerns that these vaccines might actually contain the very pathogens that they are supposedly protecting us from.

Read that again. Put another way: they will be able to switch out “front end pathogens” based on what stage of the pandemic we are in and the shots themselves could contain the pathogens. This sets up a situation where as more people get vaccinated, more will get sick (and/or test positive) which will fuel the narrative that bird flu is killing people, which will lead to more vaccination and so on. Sound familiar?

To sum up these points, please see here:

Impact on the Food Supply: Karen discusses how H5N1 is not only a health concern but could have significant ramifications on our food supply. With recent FDA policy changes enabling preemptive recalls on “suspicion” of contamination, we explore the impact on U.S. and Canadian food security, especially given our heavy dependence on imports and tightly regulated livestock farming.

At time of reporting this is a map of “current infections” (using bogus PCR testing of course) around the world:

From a Canadian perspective, millions of birds to date have tested positive, and with testing expanding into other farm animals, waste water, milk, and possibly people, it is quite likely that cases will ramp up. The culling of birds in Canada is also well underway, see here.

Digital Tracking and Customer Loyalty Programs:

We examine the potential for customer loyalty programs to become a tool for tracking consumer food purchases, allowing authorities to impose quarantine or lockdowns on individuals if food products they’ve bought are deemed “contaminated” or “at risk.” Karen reveals the implications this might have for individual rights and freedoms, with policies linking food and health data into one trackable system.

The Broader Agenda:

Throughout the podcast Karen and I connect the dots between these unfolding events and the WHO’s One Health Initiative, which ties climate change, animal health, and human health into a single pandemic prevention framework. We briefly touch on the implications for Canada’s Bill C-293 and global policies expanding WHO’s control over health and food systems, signalling an era where pandemics could become the basis for ongoing surveillance and control.

In Summary

What all of this is suggesting is a pandemic unlike the previous one. The focal point moving forward will be testing and tracking the food supply and the zoonotic spillover and transfer of pathogens from animals to humans. This sets the stage for a top-down system across the entire food chain supply - from farm to table - and the potential for any node along the chain to be vaccinated, quarantined, suspended or shut down all together. Perhaps more chilling is the tracking and tracing of consumer food purchases; potentially leading to forced quarantining if one simply purchased goods that could be traced back to an “infected farm”.

