The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 1

Many of my followers and students have asked me to comment on the ongoing germ vs terrain theory/ “viruses don’t exist” debate. I first explored this topic with Dr Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon-Morell on my previous podcast, Beyond Health in March of 2021. You can listen to that here (it’s a good primer if you’re new to this conversation).

Since then, I have spent a lot of time looking into this topic and thought about doing a solo podcast series. But then I came across a project (“The Virology Control Studies Project”) that my guest, Jamie Andrews, was doing and thought it would be best to get him on the show to discuss this with me.

In this episode we discuss germ theory, terrain theory, the foundations of virology, the evolving conversation around contagion, and the history and implications of controlled human infection models. We briefly touch on genomics and PCR testing.

Part 1 is an overview and introduction to these concepts. In part 2 we go deeper and analyze Jamie’s findings from the research he has been doing with scientists, microbiologists and labs from around the world.

I encourage you to keep an open mind as you go through this (especially if this is new to you).

What we are discussing here has the potential to disrupt the entire field of virology. This will also render the vaccine industry moot, including ALL childhood vaccines. Lastly, it will expose the emerging “Age of Pandemics” as the complete and utter fraud that it is: trade deals where NGO’s and corporations profit from manufactured “public health emergencies” (see Onward Episode 2 for context)

NOTE: Jamies internet cut out right at the end of Part 1 (which is partly why we have a part 1 and 2).

Show Notes:

Introduction and Background: Jamie shares his journey into questioning established virological methods, inspired by historical studies and the works of people like Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr Andrew Kauffman, and others.

Discussion of past podcast episodes, including a controversial conversation with Dr. Tom Cowan on "The Contagion Myth" during the peak of the pandemic. Contagion Studies and Virology: Overview of historical contagion studies, including the 1919 Rosenau studies, which questioned the transmissibility of diseases like the Spanish flu.

Examining the long-running concept of “Controlled Human Infection Models” and the surprising results that challenge conventional germ theory. Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory: Analysis of the debate between terrain theory, as advocated by Antoine Bechamp, and germ theory, popularized by Louis Pasteur.

Discussion on the implications of these theories for understanding disease causation, with a focus on the holistic approach of terrain theory. Jamie’s Current Work: Insight into Jamie's ongoing research projects aimed at replicating and expanding upon studies like those of Dr. Stefan Lanka.

Exploration of the implications of these studies for the understanding of viruses, pandemics, and the political landscape surrounding health policies. Takeaways and Final Thoughts: Discussion on the importance of critical thinking and questioning established narratives in the health and scientific communities.

We share advice on how listeners can approach health and disease with a more nuanced understanding.

Additional Resources:

