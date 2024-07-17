Is the pandemic treaty dead?

My guest today is James Roguski, a vigilant researcher and advocate, keeping us informed about the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Health Regulation (IHR) Amendments, among other critical issues.

Before I get into today’s show, it’s worth sharing the backstory…

In the last week of May 2024, the WHO (actually their World Health Assembly working group) met in Geneva, Switzerland to ratify and adopt the IHR Amendments and Pandemic treaty. I went to Geneva at the same time as part of the Road to Geneva project; a 3-day event which included a round table summit, press conference with international lawyers, and the We Are the Change rally and march outside the United Nations building.

As we sat celebrating on Saturday night, word quickly got around that the WHO had formally adopted the IHR Amendments (at least a modified version of it) - this is covered in the show.

During the first day’s events, it was announced that the Pandemic Treaty had NOT been adopted as countries couldn’t agree on the terms. The health freedom community rejoiced with cries of “The treaty is dead, and will not rise from the ashes”. James breaks this down in great detail in this article:

At time of recording, the WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is going back to discussion table July 16-17 with the hopes of signing the deal before the end of the month or, worst case scenario, end of the year (2024).

This is not good any which way you look at this.

Here’s a summary of what we cover in this podcast:

The Road to Geneva Event: We start by recapping the three-day event in Geneva at the end of May and the beginning of June. James explains the significance of the WHO's discussions on the IHR amendments and the pandemic treaty, and why the adoption of the IHR amendments is a critical issue. Misinformation and Misunderstandings: We address the widespread misinformation claiming that the pandemic treaty was dead and the implications of this narrative. James clarifies the ongoing negotiations and the WHO's relentless push to finalize the treaty by the end of 2024. Equity and Global Health: We delve into the concept of "vaccine apartheid" and the WHO's efforts to promote equitable access to vaccines. James shares his insights on how this initiative is more about financial gain for big pharma and less about public health. Surveillance and One Health Approach: James highlights the WHO's shift towards "preventive surveillance" and its potential dangers. We discuss how this approach could lead to unnecessary fearmongering and the implementation of harmful policies based on speculative data. Local Impact and Action: We emphasize the importance of local action and awareness. James and I agree that the real fight against these overreaching policies happens at the local level. It's crucial for individuals to push back against local authorities and stand up for their rights and freedoms.

Throughout our conversation, James provides detailed insights and actionable information to help you stay informed and proactive in the face of these global developments. As always, I encourage you to visit James' Substack for more in-depth analysis and updates.

Don't forget to check out the additional resources and links I've included in the Substack article accompanying this episode. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and keep pushing onward and up.

Guest Information:

