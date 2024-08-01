The Truth About Contagion, Viruses & Germ Theory - Part 2

Jamie Andrews from “The Virology Control Studies” project is back for part 2 of this series. In part 1 we laid the ground work and did an overview of the concepts of contagion, germ vs terrain theory, viruses and the field of "virology" as a whole.

In part 2 we jump into the results of the control studies themselves. Jamie shares his slides and goes over what we are seeing.

The slides came out a bit small and blurry on the screen share so I have taken the liberty of pasting higher-resolution images in this post.

If you are tuning in and perhaps don’t have a science or health background, here is a lay-person’s summary of what we discuss (if you are more technically-inclined, please watch the presentation and review the images/slides below):

Summary

“Viruses” are cultured on what are called “cell cultures”.

Cell cultures are essentially a group of sterilized cells (ie. they contain no viruses, bacteria, etc). Cell cultures are purchased from certified labs and are guaranteed to be sterile.

They are typically derived from monkey kidney cells which are typically quite weak and prone to degradation. The virology control studies used human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells which are more robust (and, they’re human…instead of monkeys)

Cell cultures are grown out to 95% confluence (aka growth capacity)

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the nutrient medium. This can be viewed as the “feed” for the cells. The concentration is standardized to 10%.

FBS levels are dropped to 2% or 4% concentrations within a few days. This is 1) standard practice in virology, and 2) this starves the cells (important point to note).

Here’s what that looks like (note the ratio of living to dead cells in the images below):

The cell cultures are also washed with antibiotics to further ensure sterility

As you can see in the images above, the combination of lowered FBS and antibiotics, results in cell death or damage , commonly known as the “cytopathic effect” or CPE.

As the FBS is further dropped down to 1%, we note further CPE

CPE results in fragments and alterations of the cell culture (cell lysis, fusion of cells, rounding, detachment from the substrate, and other morphological alterations)

NOTE: at this point there has been NO addition of sputum or any other solution which is supposed to contain a “pathogen”

Moving on…

An important point worth mentioning here is this: the fragments and alterations noted above (and the images below) are what are being referred to as “viruses”. These are ALWAYS part of the cell culture and have never been isolated on their own. Ie. they cannot exist without the cell culture because they ARE the cell culture!

In the control studies experiment, sputum was now added. What you would expect to see (according to the foundational principles of virology and germ theory) is further CPE and cell culture destruction.

However, what we see is NO CHANGE at all

This tells us that: 1) the introduction of supposedly infectious sputum has NO effect on the cell culture and 2) independently, infectious sputum does not induce any type of CPE.



Here are the images (note the stead ~65% to 35% ratio of living to dead cells):

Now, let’s come back to these “cell fragments” which are being referred to as “viruses”.

What is perhaps most striking (and at the core of these control studies) is that these fragments match the EXACT specifications of the so-called viruses as defined by the NIH and CDC criteria.

Below are side-by-side images of these “cell fragments” and viruses. They are identical. It is important to remind you that what we are looking at here are artifacts created by the starvation (and poisoning via antibiotics) of the cell culture.

Considering that our bodies are a collection of 100 trillion cells, it’s interesting to consider what the effects of nutrient deficiencies (aka starvation), toxicity, and stress has with regard to dis-ease.

Anyway, here are the images:

In Summary

This conversation is absolutely critical right now. As we head into a time of endless pandemics fuelled by genomic sequencing and bio-surveillance using faulty PCR testing, the real question is “what exactly are we testing for?”

For the first time in human history (so far as I know), we had a “transmissible viral” disease by way of SARS-Cov 2 and Covid, where the most common symptom was having no symptoms at all. Once you understand what is covered in this podcast, it all starts to make sense.

And with a bird flu pandemic looming we are once again seeing the rollout of dubious PCR tests to test things like waste water, milk, pigs, and ASYMPTOMATIC cows…for BIRD flu!

While we here, recent FOI requests have revealed the avian flu virus does not exist, despite what we hear on the news:

The gravity of these findings cannot be overstated. They render the entire concept of vaccination moot and completely rock the foundation of virology as a whole. Lastly, they expose the “Pandemic Industry” for what it is: a for-profit business model by NGO’s, corporations and drug companies whereby public health emergencies are created out of thin air.

