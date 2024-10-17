DNA Contamination, PCR Testing & Future Pandemics

In this episode we discuss the very serious issue of plasmid DNA contamination of the covid mRNA vaccines. Researcher, scientist, and PCR test expert, Dr David Speicher, has tested vials from the US, Canada and Australia and discovered the shocking truth that they are all contaminated with DNA. The health implications of this include immune activation and dysfunction leading to autoimmune issues, depressed immunity and more. This also has the ability to be incorporated into the nucleus of cells; integrating into the human genome; setting the stage for cancer to proliferate.

In part 2 of our discussion we turn our focus on to PCR testing. The entire “Pandemic Industry™️” is built around PCR testing. We unpack the nuances of this type test and discuss why we must stop testing asymptomatic people (and things!)

What to Expect in This Episode:

Plasmid DNA Contamination in COVID Vaccines: Dr. Speicher walks us through his groundbreaking discovery of DNA contamination in the COVID vaccines. We discuss how this contamination occurred, its implications for health, and the larger context of why this wasn’t caught sooner.

Breaking News from Australia : We discuss a recent development from Australia, where Dr. Speicher’s report was presented in a council meeting, potentially setting the stage for more scrutiny on the COVID vaccines.

The Limitations of PCR Testing: PCR testing was the cornerstone of COVID detection, but is it the right tool for the job? Dr. Speicher, an expert in PCR diagnostics, helps unpack the issues around PCR testing, cycle thresholds, and its use in asymptomatic cases.

Key Themes and Takeaways:

DNA Contamination and Its Health Impacts : Dr. Speicher explains how fragments of DNA in the vaccines could lead to unintended immune responses, potentially even integrating into the human genome. We also discuss the implications this has for immune system dysfunction and the rising concern over “turbo cancers.”

The PCR Testing Debate : While PCR testing can be a powerful tool, we discuss how it’s often misused, particularly in asymptomatic testing, leading to what Dr. Speicher calls a “casedemic” rather than a real pandemic. He explains why PCR testing should be used more judiciously and its limitations in detecting actual infection versus viral debris.

Emerging Evidence from Australia: In a major development, Australian officials are pushing for answers on DNA contamination in the vaccines, thanks to Dr. Speicher’s research. This may mark the beginning of broader public inquiries into the safety of these vaccines.

