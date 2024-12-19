From Farm to Table: Bird Flu, Testing, Food Recalls & the Bigger Picture

Sponsored by the Academy of Clinical Excellence

Since my last podcast with Karen Kingston, the bird flu narrative has certainly heated up. In this solo podcast I take a slightly different angle and look at the expansion of surveillance, testing and food recalls across the food supply chain.

If you’d like to get up to speed on things, I’d suggest listening to this bombshell podcast episode first:

Share

Since this episode aired in Nov 2024, we have seen public health and mainstream media ratchet up the bird flu narrative. We have also seen a massive expansion in testing and surveillance.

Here’s a clip by top vaccine Czar, Dr Peter Hotez, discussing not only bird flu but “some big picture stuff coming down the pike” for 2025; including H5N1 bird flu, Coronavirus/SARS-Cov-2, Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever and more. All because of us pesky anti-vaxxers of course.

Interestingly, Hotez mentions January 21, 2025 - the day after Trump’s inauguration - hinting that the Trump administration will be inheriting a pandemic of some kind.

State of California Declares A State of Emergency Due to Bird Flu

I didn’t have a chance to get this into the recording as it happened within 2 hours after I wrapped up. That’s how fast this story is moving.

“Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency to streamline and expedite the state’s response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as “Bird Flu.” This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024”

Expanded Surveillance and Testing

As discussed in my podcast with Karen Kingston, the WHO et. al. have been actively expanding surveillance of H5N1 (and other H5-bird flu’s) since early 2022. So it should be no surprise that the more we test, the more we find - especially when using bogus PCR testing.

Farms across the world (especially in the 5-eyes nations) are being heavily tested with resultant quarantining and culling of birds. To date, over 300 million birds have been culled as a result of testing positive for bird flu (NOT because of bird flu itself).

Here is a collection of stories from around the world.

NOTE: If you are on your podcast app, click over to the podcast episode page to see the images and click the links.

Share

Can Bird Flu Transmit Animals to Humans to Humans?

As I have previously discussed, there are some major questions around whether viruses actually exist, let alone jump from animals to humans and by extension, human-to-human (especially “zoonotic viruses”). As we heard during the early days of the covid pandemic, “people have nothing to worry about as SARS-Cov2 can’t jump from animals to humans”.

We all know how that worked out.

Well, much the same picture is unfolding here with the bird flu narrative.

There are now multiple confirmed CASES across the globe, and fresh reports confirming that humans can be infected with H5N1 - “Researchers found that the bird flu virus isolated from a sick dairy worker is capable of replicating in human airway cells”.

Again, there are serious questions around viral isolation which is fraught with many problems if not outright fraud. I have covered this extensively with Jamie Andrews from the Virology Control Studies project.

It’s interesting that only 6 months ago, we were all assured that it was highly unlikely that H5N1 would jump to humans, yet here we are.

A quote from the article above:

Health experts have been sounding the alarm about the potential pandemic threat posed by bird flu, which has been showing signs of mutating as it spreads among cows and infects people in the United States. There is no guarantee that bird flu will ever begin transmitting between humans, and US health authorities have emphasized that the risk to the general public remains low.

Sounding an awful lot like 2020….

Share

Leave a comment

Preemptive Food Recalls: Priming Us For a Future “Emergency”?

I’ll keep this section short as there is not much more to discuss that hasn’t been relayed in the podcast itself. Here’s a short list of references I covered in the show:

1. FS Fresh Foods Recalls Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray Because of Possible Health Risk Due to Potential Contamination

2. Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. Recalls Select Lots of Sprouts Farmers Market Gyro Family Kits Due to Potential Health Risk

3. Voluntary Product Recall Notification for Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kit Due to Cucumber Ingredient Linked to Health Risk

4. Hardie’s Fresh Foods Recalls Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risk

5. JFE Franchising, Inc. Recalls Limited Number of Cucumber Products Because of Possible Health Risk

6. Yummi Sushi LLC Voluntarily Recalls Cucumber Products Because of Possible Health Risk

7. Supreme Service Solutions LLC Voluntarily Recalls Supreme Produce Cucumber Products Because of Possible Health Risk

8. Walmart Inc. Recalls Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices in 34 Texas Stores Because of Possible Health Risk

9. Pasta Recall: FDA Warns of Listeria in Hungryroot Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli

10. Riverside Natural Foods Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select MadeGood Granola Bar Products Over Allergen Risk

11. More Ground Cinnamon Products Added to FDA Public Health Alert Due to Elevated Levels of Lead

12. 4Earth Farms, LLC Recalls Organic and Conventional Vegetable Medleys and Organic Whole Carrots

13. Blue Ridge Beef Issues Voluntary Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix Due to Salmonella Contamination