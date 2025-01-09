Reflections & Intentions for 2025

Sponsored by The Academy of Clinical Excellence

In this solo episode, I chose to reflect on the challenges of the past year and share how I’ve worked through some of the feelings of disillusionment and hopelessness I’ve experienced. My intention with this episode is to set the tone for this year and explore how we can some find balance, reclaim our power, and live with purpose amidst the chaos.

A boots on the ground initiative to petition town/city councils and make local change.

How the bombardment of information can paralyze our decision-making abilities and leave us exhausted.

Why our nervous systems are getting fried from constant problem-reaction triggers

How this energy reflects global and personal shifts in outdated systems and beliefs, the culmination of cycles, and making way for new growth.

The symbolism of the number nine (2+2+5=9): completion, transformation, humanitarianism, and new beginnings.

The Spiritual landscape of 2025, the multi-dimensional struggles we are facing, and why Spiritual development and inner-work and the best things to work on for long-term resiliency.

Detachment from the chaos while still staying informed and aware

“Detachment isn’t giving up; it’s creating space to see things clearly and take action.”

“This year is about letting go of outdated beliefs and stepping into new possibilities.”

“Don’t forget to live your life. Seek joy, build resilience, and be the eye of the storm for others.”