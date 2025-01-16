Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Faith, Technology, and Humanity's Survival

This "fire-side" chat explores the intersection of Faith, Spirituality, emerging technologies and the fight for humanity's survival
Brett Hawes
and
Karen Kingston
Jan 16, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Sponsored by The Academy of Clinical Excellence

Karen Kingston joins me once again to discuss the challenges of navigating today’s world filled with misinformation, manipulation, and emerging technologies. In this unscripted, “fire-side” chat, we talk about the impact of mRNA technologies, transhumanism, and the broader societal implications of these advancements. Karen brings her scientific expertise and personal convictions to highlight how faith and informed consent are critical in confronting the existential issues humanity is facing these days.

We cover a lot of ground in this episode and tap into topics like the erosion of informed consent, the spiritual dimensions of this global shift, and the dangers of surrendering our humanity to fear and coercion. From the CDC’s admissions on vaccine-related coincidences to the frightening implications of patented genetic modifications, this episode offers a sobering (but hopefully empowering) perspective.

The conversation also explores the role of faith in navigating darkness, the importance of discernment, and how individuals can resist becoming complicit in harmful agendas. Lastly, we reflect on humanity’s resilience and potential for triumph, even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Thanks for reading Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Key Topics Discussed

The Consequences of mRNA Technologies

  • Karen’s insights on mRNA as a gateway to transhumanism and its broader implications.

  • The ethical and spiritual dilemmas posed by altering humanity’s genetic blueprint.

  • The sacredness of human biology and the philosophical implications of tampering with its integrity.

Nanotech in vaccines: fact or fiction?

Brett Hawes and Karen Kingston
·
August 29, 2024
Nanotech in vaccines: fact or fiction?

In this eye-opening episode of Onward, we dive into the complex and controversial world of nanotechnology and synthetic biology with special guest Karen Kingston, a researcher with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Karen unpacks the hidden layers of nanotechnology within the COVID-19 vaccines, exploring the implic…

Read full story

Informed Consent and Data Transparency

  • The significance of honesty and clarity in medical decisions, emphasizing individual sovereignty.

  • Shocking revelations from CDC and vaccine trial data.

  • The moral responsibility of institutions in safeguarding human well-being.

The Role of Fear in Control Mechanisms

  • Fear as a tool for manipulation and its role in societal compliance.

  • Spiritual resilience as an antidote: cultivating faith, discernment, and inner peace.

  • The power of transcending fear through connection with higher truths.

Emergencies as Tools for Control

  • The strategic misuse of “emergency” narratives to justify the erosion of individual freedoms.

  • Questioning the legitimacy of crisis narratives in public health and environmental policies.

  • Reclaiming personal agency and critical thinking as acts of spiritual defiance.

BREAKING: Bird Flu Update

Brett Hawes and Karen Kingston
·
November 12, 2024
BREAKING: Bird Flu Update

Are we looking at a bird flu pandemic in the very near future? It’s certainly starting to look that way. On today’s show, Karen Kingston returns to discuss some critical developments surrounding the H5N1 bird flu virus, looming pandemic preparedness, and concerning new policies impacting both our health and food systems.

Read full story

Navigating a World of Deception

  • The call for courage and discernment in exposing and resisting deception.

  • Staying rooted in spiritual truths and aligning with universal values amidst chaos.

  • Recognizing manipulation and fostering awareness to empower conscious decision-making.

The Bigger Picture

  • Humanity’s critical role in challenging destructive global agendas.

  • Collective spiritual awakening as a pathway to liberation and healing.

  • The power of unity and shared purpose in building a hopeful, resilient future.

Additional Resources and Reference Material

Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes
Onward
Exploring changing narratives, challenging conventional beliefs, and offering forward-thinking solutions orbiting around health (freedom), health politics, sovereignty, and the right to self-determination.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brett Hawes
Karen Kingston
Writes The Kingston Report Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Reflections & Intentions for 2025
  Brett Hawes
From Farm to Table: Bird Flu, Testing, Food Recalls & the Bigger Picture
  Brett Hawes
Breaking the System: Reclaiming Our Rights Through Common Law & Peace Treaties
  Brett Hawes
Modern-Day Mind Control
  Brett Hawes
The Truth About Geo-Engineering & Weather Modification
  Brett Hawes
The Great Bird Flu Hoax (2006): Book Review
  Brett Hawes
BREAKING: Bird Flu Update
  Brett Hawes and Karen Kingston