Nanotech in vaccines: fact or fiction?

In this eye-opening episode of Onward, we dive into the complex and controversial world of nanotechnology and synthetic biology with special guest Karen Kingston, a researcher with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Karen unpacks the hidden layers of nanotechnology within the COVID-19 vaccines, exploring the implications of nanotechnology and synthetic biology on human health, and how these technologies could be pushing humanity toward a transhumanist future.

New peer reviewed literature confirms mRNA injections contain millions of undisclosed, bioengineered 'smart' entities that respond to electromagnetic signals and are highly toxic. This self-assembling nanotechnology consists of a complex web of metals, minerals, graphene oxide, lipids, polymers and other ingredients.

Please read Karen’s full article here:

Introduction to Nanotechnology in Medicine (00:00:16) Brett introduces the episode’s focus on nanotechnology and synthetic biology, reflecting on a previous popular episode discussing similar themes.

Karen Kingston’s Background and Expertise (00:02:32) Karen shares her extensive experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries, detailing her work with major companies like Pfizer and Medtronic, and her involvement in setting up MedLegal training processes.

Understanding Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology (00:05:25) Discussion on how nanotechnology, particularly in the form of nanoparticle technologies, is integrated into modern medical treatments, including vaccines. Karen explains the self-assembling nature of these technologies and their potential implications.

The Role of Electromagnetic Fields in Activating Nanotechnology (00:14:01) The conversation delves into how nanotechnology in vaccines can be influenced by electromagnetic fields, discussing studies that show these materials respond to wireless devices and other external stimuli.

The Regulatory Landscape and Legal Implications (00:29:15) Karen explains the lack of regulation around nanotechnology in the United States and its classification as biologics. She also discusses the legal ramifications and the possibility of holding companies accountable for the potential harm caused by these technologies.

Historical Context and Tyranny (00:41:01) Brett and Karen discuss historical examples of tyranny and authoritarian regimes, drawing parallels with the current situation. They explore the role of societal control through fear, the erosion of individual rights, and the manipulation of information. Karen shares insights from Jordan Peterson’s lectures on the nature of evil and its presence in history, emphasizing the importance of awareness and resistance.

Transhumanism and the Future of Humanity (00:57:04) The episode explores the broader implications of synthetic biology, including concerns about transhumanism and how these technologies might be used to alter human biology fundamentally. Brett and Karen discuss the ethical and spiritual dimensions of these advancements.

Detoxification and Hope for the Future (01:00:56) Brett and Karen offer insights into possible detoxification strategies and emphasize the importance of awareness and resistance to these technologies to protect human health and sovereignty.



Resources mentioned:

Subscribe to the Kingston Report here.

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research study

Final Days documentary on Rumble

