The Health Impacts of Nanotechnology

In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Ana Mihalcea, an internal medicine physician with over 24 years of experience, to dive into the pressing issue of self-assembling nanotechnology found in the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. We talk about the implications of this technology, how it ties into the broader technocratic and transhumanist agendas, and the health impacts that many people remain unaware of. Dr. Ana shares her research and findings on metal detoxification, the role of heavy metals in this nanotechnology, and solutions for those affected.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to Dr. Anna Mihalcea and the Episode Focus (00:00:00) I kick off this episode by introducing my guest, Dr. Anna Mihalcea. She’s a board-certified internal medicine physician with a PhD in pathology, and she’s the president of AM Medical, an anti-aging clinic. Today, we dive into her expertise on COVID-19 vaccine shedding, metal detoxification, and disabling self-assembling nanotechnology. I mention that I’ll include more details on her bio in the show notes for anyone who wants to dig deeper into her background.

Initial Thoughts on the Current State of Awareness (00:01:46) We jump right into the conversation, acknowledging how critical the information we’re discussing is right now. I mention how, back in 2020 or 2021, I raised questions about what’s in these shots and how they’re potentially interfacing with our bodies. Fast forward a few years, and now we have thousands of peer-reviewed articles on nanotechnology, hydrogels, and more. Dr. Mihalcea and I both agree: this is a fight for humanity.

Debunking Skepticism Around Nanotechnology (00:03:53) We touch on how skeptics often claim that what we’re seeing under the microscope could be salt or cholesterol. But Dr. Mihalcea debunks this, explaining that numerous researchers have now proven the presence of self-assembling nanotechnology in human blood. This technology isn’t just hypothetical—it’s real, and we’ll see more evidence as we go through the presentation.

Self-Assembling Nanotechnology in Human Blood (00:04:36) Dr. Mihalcea dives deeper into her research, explaining the findings from dark field light blood analysis. She connects it all back to the larger agenda, referencing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and technocratic transhumanism. This is all part of a broader scheme to control humanity through advanced technologies.

Historical Context of Technocratic Transhumanism (00:06:18) We explore the history behind this movement, including Operation Paperclip, MKUltra, and the integration of mind control into the pursuit of a one-world order. Dr. Mihalcea raises important questions about the World Economic Forum’s emphasis on vaccination and digital identity, suggesting these vaccines are not primarily about health, but control.

Microscopy Findings and Self-Assembling Technologies (00:08:45) Dr. Mihalcea introduces findings from the University of And when in Argentina, showing 54 undisclosed elements in COVID-19 vaccines, including heavy metals and lanthanides, which play a role in self-assembling nanotechnology. This, coupled with insights from other researchers, paints a troubling picture of what’s being injected into people.

Tracking, Surveillance, and Directed Energy Weapons (00:12:17) We discuss the role of metals in human blood, especially in the context of surveillance technologies and directed energy weapons. Dr. Mihalcea explains how the technology used in the COVID shots is also aimed at biometric data collection and satellite-based tracking, paving the way for global control systems like the “metaverse.”

Clarifying the Purpose of Nanotechnology (00:13:15) I ask Dr. Mihalcea to break down the concept of wetware, LiDAR, and radar for our listeners. She explains how military and civilian technologies have dual purposes, and how the metals found in vaccines and even dental anesthetics contribute to a global surveillance grid.

Solutions and Detoxification Methods (00:44:23) Finally, we touch on possible solutions. Dr. Mihalcea discusses EDTA and vitamin C as effective ways to stop the self-assembly of nanotechnology in the body. She also mentions the importance of grounding, fulvic and humic acid, and other detoxification strategies to help disable the technology in the body.



Share

Dr Ana Mihalcea Bio

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 24 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps. You can reach her website for research updates and treatments.

Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

Additional Resources:

Follow Brett on Instagram and X

Leave a comment

Share