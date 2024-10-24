Lying With Statistics: An Exposé of "Pandemic Science"

Regina Watteel joins me for this eye-opening exposé of how data and statistics were manipulated and falsified to prop up the covid narrative during the pandemic. Her book, “Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science” goes through this in painstaking detail and reveals a very different picture from what we were told.

Regina takes us through her journey of uncovering scientific fraud in pandemic studies and the impact of manipulated data on public policy. She walks us through the Ontario government data and shows us exactly how it was manipulated and falsified.

To whet your appetite, you can watch this short video that lays the ground work for today’s show:

This is a must-listen, must-share episode!

Share

It should also be noted that instead of Dr David Fisman being reprimanded for the fraudulent study, he now sits at the helm of the modelling and strategizing unit in the University of Toronto's new Institute for Pandemics.

The institute's goal is to be a global leader in helping the world respond to pandemics. This should concern everyone as we watch things like Bill C-293 and the Pandemic Treaty come down the pipeline.

You can learn more about these here:

And the revival of the Pandemic Treaty here:

What to Expect in This Episode:

The Real Story Behind the Data : Regina shares her shock at the discrepancies between government narratives and actual hospital data, revealing how manipulated statistics shaped the pandemic response.

Uncovering a Fraudulent Study : Regina discusses her deep dive into a specific study that claimed unvaccinated individuals posed higher risks, showing how the study was used to justify vaccine mandates despite lacking real-world evidence.

Fighting Back Against False Narratives : Hear about Regina’s tireless efforts to hold institutions accountable, from challenging the Canadian Medical Association Journal to seeking investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The Importance of Truth in Science: As new challenges loom, Regina emphasizes the need for transparency and integrity in scientific research, highlighting how critical it is for the public to remain vigilant and informed.

Key Themes and Takeaways:

Data Manipulation and Its Impact : Discover how specific modelling was used to paint a misleading picture of the pandemic, influencing decisions that affected millions.

Institutional Accountability : Regina pulls back the curtain on how major institutions doubled down on false studies, even when evidence pointed to their inaccuracies.

Why This Matters for the Future: This episode serves as a powerful reminder of the need to question official narratives, especially as we enter into what I call “The Age of Pandemics”.

Regina Watteel, MSc, PhD Bio:

Regina Watteel is a Canadian statistician and author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. She holds a PhD in Statistics from the University of Western Ontario as well as an MSc in Statistics and a BSc in Mathematics & Physics from McMaster University. She has been an outspoken critic of the fraudulent modeling and misleading statistics that fueled the Canadian government’s destructive pandemic response. Currently, Regina is focused on exposing provable acts of scientific fraud in order to hold influential researchers and institutions accountable for the harms caused by their actions.

Additional Resources: