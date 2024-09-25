Chlorine Dioxide: What You Need To Know

In this re-broadcasted episode of the Onward Podcast, I have an in-depth conversation with Kerri Rivera, a trailblazer in autism recovery, about her groundbreaking work using chlorine dioxide (CD). Kerri’s journey started with her own son’s recovery from vaccine-induced autism, which sparked her exploration of alternative treatments outside conventional medicine. Over the past 13 years, she’s witnessed thousands of children recover using CD and other natural protocols. In this candid interview, Kerri shares the controversial yet highly effective strategies that have transformed countless lives, discusses the stigma surrounding CD, and emphasizes the importance of looking at autism through the lens of vaccine injury.
Key Discussion Points:
Kerri’s Personal Journey: How Kerry first discovered chlorine dioxide while running her biomedical clinic in Mexico, where her son fully recovered from autism, and how that led to her pioneering work.
Chlorine Dioxide as a Cornerstone Treatment: We unpack how CD works as a universal pathogen killer, effectively treating bacteria, viruses, parasites, and biofilms that are often at the root of autism and other chronic health conditions like Lyme disease and fibromyalgia.
Addressing the Stigma Around CD: Kerri breaks down the misconceptions around chlorine dioxide being labeled as “bleach” and explains why this is a misinformation campaign spearheaded by the pharmaceutical industry to protect their interests.
Autism as Vaccine Injury: Kerri passionately argues that autism is more accurately described as vaccine injury, a point she underscores with both personal experience and extensive work with thousands of families worldwide. She discusses the immune system damage and pathogens that follow vaccination and how CD helps reverse this.
Gut Health and Autism: The critical connection between leaky gut syndrome and autism, and how treating gut inflammation with CD and other protocols can significantly improve symptoms, sometimes even leading to full recovery.
Natural Healing Beyond Autism: Kerri’s protocol doesn’t just stop at autism recovery. Her methods have helped individuals with other chronic conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and Lyme disease, demonstrating the broad applicability of her approach.
Additional Resources:
Kerri’s website
KV Labs (USA)
Chlorine Dioxide: What You Need To Know