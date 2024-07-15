Welcome to Onward Podcast

Episode Overview

Welcome to the inaugural episode of "Onward." I'm Brett Hawes, and I'm excited to embark on this new journey with you. This podcast represents a fresh start for me, moving beyond the health-specific focus of my previous podcast, "Beyond Health," to explore broader discussions on current events, politics, and solutions to societal challenges.

Here’s a short summary of this episode

Introduction to Onward I introduce "Onward" as a new beginning, aiming to move beyond the health-specific conversations of my previous work. This podcast will focus on balanced and nuanced discussions, addressing both problems and solutions, with the goal of inspiring hope and forward-thinking.

Podcast Themes I'll continue to bring my expertise in functional medicine and nutrition to the table. I remain a staunch advocate for health freedom, informed consent, bodily autonomy, and self-determination. We'll explore the intersection of politics and health, and how organizations like Health Canada and the World Health Organization influence public policy.

Awareness and Education I emphasize the importance of understanding source material, rather than relying solely on information from influencers. My aim is to provide accessible explanations of complex issues, drawing from my extensive network of experts.

Modern Health Solutions We'll address the impact of environmental toxins, food toxicity, and new threats like nanotechnology. Highlighting the need for updated detox strategies and solutions for modern health challenges will be a key focus.

Activism and Community Building I'll share my experiences and insights from significant events like the We Are the Change rally. We'll focus on building parallel systems (e.g., food and health co-ops) to maintain or regain our freedom. I believe in localism as an antidote to globalism, and I'll share ways we can implement this in our communities.

Technocracy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution We'll discuss technocracy, synthetic biology, and related threats to humanity. My commitment is to raise awareness and find solutions to these emerging challenges.

Public Engagement and Education I plan to offer more public lectures and share my 20 years of knowledge in healthcare and activism. My goal is to empower you to take control of your health and become less reliant on traditional medical systems.

Podcast Logistics I've introduced a video component, with content available on platforms like Rumble and Substack. I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack for comprehensive updates, show notes, and additional resources. I assure you that there will be minimal advertising, focusing only on high-quality products that I believe in.



Thank you for your support and for joining me on this journey with "Onward." Together, we can address the challenges we face and move forward with hope and determination. I'm excited to share this path with you.