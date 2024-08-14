Playback speed
The State of Journalism and Media

Award-winning investigative journalist, Rodney Palmer, joins me to discuss the state of journalism and mainstream media in Canada and elsewhere.
Brett Hawes
Aug 14, 2024
Transcript

In this episode, I engage in a critical conversation with Rodney Palmer, a seasoned journalist and former foreign correspondent, about the current state of journalism and media, both in Canada and globally. Rodney shares his insights into how media has evolved, especially in recent years, and the impact this has had on public perception and democracy. We explore how mainstream media has shifted from objective reporting to what Rodney describes as propaganda, driven by corporate and governmental influences.

Key Topics:

  • Rodney Palmer’s Background: Rodney recounts his extensive career in journalism, including his time as a foreign correspondent for CTV News, where he covered major global events from bureaus in India, Jerusalem, and Beijing.

  • The Shift in Media: Rodney discusses his observations of the media's transition from independent reporting to what he sees as a compromised institution, heavily influenced by corporate and governmental agendas, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The Role of Investigative Journalism: The episode delves into the importance of investigative journalism and how its role has diminished in mainstream media. Rodney shares examples from his career, emphasizing the difference between past and present journalistic practices.

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Media: Rodney critically examines how the media handled COVID-19 reporting, including the suppression of certain medical perspectives and the promotion of others, which he argues was not based on balanced journalism.

  • Media’s Complicity and Public Discourse: We discuss the broader implications of media complicity in shaping public discourse, the erosion of trust in media institutions, and how this affects democracy and informed decision-making among the public.

  • New Media Initiatives: Rodney introduces his new project, Talk Nation Radio, aimed at restoring balanced public discourse by providing a platform for diverse perspectives without algorithmic bias.

  • The Future of Media and Journalism: We speculate on the future of media, the need for government regulation, and the importance of holding media accountable for misinformation and biased reporting.

Resources:

  • Talk Nation Radio: talknation.ca - Rodney's initiative to revive journalistic discourse in Canada.

