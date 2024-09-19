The Attack on Natural Health Products

In this episode of the Onward Podcast, I sit down with Veronica Jean, the National Campaign Director at the Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA). We dive deep into a topic that’s incredibly important to both of us — the ongoing attack on natural health products (NHPs) in Canada. I’ve been engaged in this fight for many years, and now, with recent legislative changes like Bill C-47 and Bill C-69, the pressure on the natural health industry has ramped up. Veronica walks us through how these laws are redefining NHPs under drug regulations, imposing massive fines, and threatening to wipe out thousands of products Canadians rely on.

We also discuss what you can do to help protect your access to natural health products and why this battle in Canada has global implications, especially as it aligns with the World Health Organization’s broader health initiatives.

Under this new legislation, many products will disappear from the market altogether as the operating costs for manufacturers skyrocket. The products that remain will be costly and inaccessible to many consumers. Lastly, we will see an increase in online and offline policing by Health Canada bureaucrats. Canada is once again at the tip of the spear as the globalists continue to strangle out natural medicine at a whole.

Key Discussion Points:

My Personal Journey in Natural Health Activism : How I first got involved in the movement against harmful regulations in the natural health space back in 2007, and why this fight is even more critical today.

Veronica’s Work at the NHPPA : Veronica shares her journey into this space as a nutritionist and her role in the NHPPA as National Campaign Director, where she spearheads campaigns to educate Canadians and mobilize them to act against these harmful regulations.

Bill C-47 and Bill C-69 Breakdown : We explain how these recent pieces of legislation are categorizing NHPs as therapeutic products, applying the same rigorous (and expensive) standards as chemical drugs, which could lead to product shortages, price increases, and reduced access to natural health products.

Implications for Health Freedom : How these laws tie into broader efforts by global organizations like the WHO to clamp down on what they consider “misinformation,” and how this impacts not only Canada but also countries worldwide.

What You Can Do: We talk about ways you can take action, including supporting Bill C-368, a private member’s bill aimed at reversing these harmful laws, and why the Charter of Health Freedom is more important now than ever.

I encourage everyone to visit nhppa.org and charterofhealthfreedom.org to learn more about the fight for natural health freedom. We’ve made it easy for you to get involved, whether it’s contacting your local MPs or signing petitions. This isn’t just about regulations; it’s about preserving our right to choose how we manage our health, for ourselves and future generations.

