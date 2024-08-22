Standing Up For What's Right

In this episode of the Onward Podcast, I sit down with my friend, Dr. Rochagné Killian, a South African-trained emergency room physician who became a courageous voice of dissent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Killian shares her powerful story of standing up for medical ethics and patient rights, refusing to comply with the vaccine mandates imposed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Canada.

Together, we discuss the challenges she faced, including the suspension of her medical license and the invasive investigation into her practice after providing medical exemptions. Her story is not only one of personal resilience but a larger reflection of the erosion of medical freedom and the critical importance of questioning top-down mandates.

Key Topics We Discuss:

Dr. Killian’s journey from South Africa to Canada and her work as an emergency room physician.

Her moral stance during the pandemic, the events leading to her resignation, and the public fallout.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons’ investigation into her medical practice and their demand for patient records.

Broader themes of medical ethics, the loss of public trust in institutions, and the importance of maintaining personal autonomy.

How faith, family, and community provide strength and resilience in resisting authoritarianism.

A deeper dive into the implications of COVID-19 policies on societal freedoms and the increasing government overreach.

Share Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes

Resources Mentioned: