Canada's Hate Speech Bill

In this episode of Onward, I am joined by Bruce Pardy, Executive Director of Rights Probe and a law professor at Queen's University. We delve into Canada's controversial Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), discussing its implications on free speech, censorship, and the expanding role of government in regulating online content. Bruce shares insights on the bill's potential impact, its alignment with global trends in digital governance, and the challenges it poses to individual freedoms.

The Online Harms Act, introduced formally as Bill C-63, will result in the most significant expansion of Canada’s hate speech laws and create one of North America’s most rigid regulatory environments for media and social media companies.

Key Discussion Points:

Introduction to Bruce Pardy (00:00:19) Bruce's background as Executive Director of Rights Probe and law professor at Queen's University.

His recent focus on governance issues, particularly those highlighted during COVID-19. Overview of the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63) (00:00:34) Introduction to the bill, also known as a hate speech bill, and its three main components: online content regulation, criminal code amendments, and changes to the Canadian Human Rights Act. Impact on Free Speech and Online Censorship (00:04:01) Discussion on how the bill could chill free speech in Canada, especially with its broad and vague definitions of "hatred" and "hate speech." Comparisons to International Trends (00:07:32) The global context, including parallels to the World Health Organization's efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation. Implications of Expanded Definitions and New Offenses (00:18:05) Potential penalties, including life imprisonment for offenses motivated by hatred, and the broad scope of what could be considered harmful or hateful content. Concerns About Bureaucratic Overreach (00:44:28) The role of new federal bureaucracies in monitoring and regulating online speech, and concerns about a "Digital Safety Commission." Challenges to the Rule of Law (00:54:07) The potential for selective enforcement and the erosion of consistent legal principles. Call to Action and Solutions (01:11:02) The importance of local political engagement and holding elected officials accountable for implementing global policies at the local level.

Conclusion and Call to Action: Brett and Bruce emphasize the importance of public awareness and engagement in the legislative process. They encourage listeners to stay informed, participate in discussions, and support efforts to protect free speech and democratic governance in Canada.

Guest Information:

Bruce Pardy: Executive Director, Rights Probe; Law Professor, Queen's University

Website: Rights Probe

