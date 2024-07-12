Welcome to Onward!

Welcome to my new home for my new show! Please take a quick read below to learn a bit more about my background, why I decided to start a new show (my last podcast had close to 800k downloads), and what you can expect moving forward.

1. A bit about myself

Some people have called me a “Renaissance Man” due to my diverse and colourful background (perhaps one day I’ll write a book). I am originally from South Africa and grew up in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. I lived through Apartheid and watched the rise and fall right as I was finishing high school. After serving in the SA navy, I left and used London as a base for travel. There I studied sound engineering and subsequently spent half my life producing music and playing shows all over the world.

A running theme throughout my travels was always seeking out the less travelled road, something that persists today in the work that I do. I have spent a lot of time with Indigenous people throughout the world, and, when I moved to Canada in the early 2000’s, landed up living with a small First Nations group for about 7 years. It was at this time that I got into natural medicine and alternative health.

Which brings me to my professional career…

I have spent the last 20 years immersed in alternative health and clinical practice. I am a certified as a Functional Medicine practitioner and clinical/holistic nutritionist. I have also studied many other modalities in addition to my core training above: bio-therapeutic drainage, clinical detoxification, Ayurvedic medicine, herbs, homeopathy, energy psychology, quantum energy medicine, and more.

My areas of focus in clinical practice (which I don’t do anymore) were mostly centred around digestive issues, hormone imbalances, and autoimmune disease. I was often the last stop on the rollercoaster for my clients after they had been failed and abandoned by allopathic medicine.

I have helped 1000’s of people regain their health and have trained health professionals both privately and professionally to do the same. My practitioner Masterclasses have been well-received and reviewed over the years, and to do date I have coached and mentored over 500 clinicians through these programs.

2. My activist work

Aside from all of my professional work, I have also spent an equal amount of time campaigning and advocating for health freedom, bodily autonomy and the right to self-determination. On my previous podcast, Beyond Health, I often tackled some very contentious and controversial topics. I have been outspoken about GMO’s, Glyphosate, and vaccines for many years (long before the covid shenanigans). In 2018 I was officially shadow-banned by Facebook for breaking “the real story” about a measles outbreak in Samoa. This followed me around and, no surprise, when I spoke out in early 2020, the only platform I had left was my own podcast.

My work in this arena has led to me working with some wonderful organizations around the world including the Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA), Children’s Health Defense, The Detox Project, and more.

In June of 2024 I was invited to be a part of the Road to Geneva Project hosted by the Inspire Network. This incredible event culminated in a march for freedom at the We Are The Change Rally where thousands declared their independence and rejection of the WHO. I was honoured to be selected to deliver a speech in front of the United Nations building. You can watch that here on my Instagram profile.

3. What can you expect from “Onward”?

The podcast is also in video format which can be found on my Rumble and YouTube channel. Not all podcasts will have a video component and I will not upload “controversial” videos to YouTube (for obvious reasons).

Here’s the tag line for my podcast description:

"Diving deep into the realities shaping our world, Onward podcast explores changing narratives, challenges conventional beliefs, and offers forward-thinking solutions to help build a healthier, more empowered society."

I know it might seem a bit vague but that is intentional. On my last podcast I pigeon-holed myself into the health space and had a harder time breaking out of that (hence the new show). As I’ve gotten older and watched the world change dramatically over the last few years, I want to speak about a broader selection of topics. All that to say, here is a short list of running themes around which most of the content will revolve:

Health: freedom, politics, informed consent, vaccines, etc. Health solutions: mostly solo podcasts centred around detoxification and health optimization. Technocracy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Sovereignty and the right to Self-Determination Solutions related to my wheelhouse of expertise (most of these are decentralized, local, community-based solutions which I believe to be the antidote to globalism). Culture and society

All in all, my goal is to have balanced, nuanced conversations that create awareness but also focus on solutions (which are in short order these days).

4. Thanks for being here!

Thanks for subscribing to my SubStack and podcast. I hope you find the content valuable, and that it inspires and empowers you in whatever way you need. While I personally don’t have all the answers, I do believe that collectively we do. And that’s why change happens by having ongoing conversations.

Onward we go….

Brett