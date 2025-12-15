There is something very curious happening right now, and most people haven’t noticed it yet. The ones who have awakened, the ones who have begun to see through the game, are simply vanishing. Not with drama, not with announcements, not with manifestos. They are just quietly stepping back, fading into the edges, choosing silence over the noise.

If you have felt this pull yourself—if you’ve been wondering why you can no longer stand the conversations, the parties, the performances—then what you are about to read might bring you great relief. This withdrawal is not a sickness. It is not antisocial behaviour. It is the most natural thing in the world when someone wakes up.

Let me explain what I mean by “waking up.” I’m not talking about reading a few books on philosophy or having pleasant ideas about oneness. I’m talking about that moment when the veil drops and you see that almost everything people are doing is a kind of sleepwalking. They are playing roles, repeating lines, moving through routines—completely unaware that they are asleep.

When you are asleep yourself, this is no problem. You fit right in. You can have conversations about nothing and feel perfectly fine. You can worry about what others think and believe it matters. You can chase after things that have no real substance and call it success. But the moment you wake up—when you truly see what is happening—everything changes.

It’s like walking out of a dark movie theatre into bright daylight. And when you try to go back inside, to sit down and watch the flickering images again, you can’t do it anymore. You know it’s just light and shadow. You know it isn’t real.

This is what’s happening to awakening people right now. They find they can no longer participate in the collective dream—not because they feel superior or enlightened, but because their nervous system simply can’t tolerate it anymore.

Society operates on a kind of agreement: an agreement to pretend. To pretend that the roles we play are who we really are. To pretend that the opinions we hold are our own, rather than absorbed from the atmosphere. To pretend that all this urgency and seriousness is leading somewhere important. Everyone must participate in this pretending for the illusion to hold.

It’s like a play where all the actors must stay in character. But when someone wakes up, they break character. They forget their lines. They start looking directly at the audience—and that makes everyone very uncomfortable.

The awakened person can see what’s really going on. They see the fear beneath the confidence, the emptiness beneath the busyness. They see that most of what people fight about has nothing to do with what they think they are fighting about. When someone points at another group and says, “they’re the problem,” the awakened person sees it as a way of avoiding one’s own darkness. When someone broadcasts their outrage, the awakened person sees unconscious material seeking a target.

When society divides itself into “us” and “them,” the awakened see both sides shadowboxing.

Once you see this, you cannot unsee it.

You cannot go back to taking it all seriously. You cannot participate in blame, judgment, and righteous anger because you understand it’s all one big projection—a massive game of pointing outward to avoid looking inward.

So what does the awakened person do? They withdraw. Not because they hate people, but because staying in the game means betraying what they’ve seen. Every conversation asks them to pretend they don’t see what they see. Every social gathering demands a performance of someone who no longer exists. Every interaction asks them to be less than who they’ve become. And eventually, the soul says, “Enough. Stop pretending. Stop performing. Go where you can breathe.”

This is not spiritual bypassing. It’s not escapism or irresponsibility. It’s recognizing that staying in unconscious environments damages consciousness. It’s like asking a plant to grow in the dark—it can survive for a while, but eventually it withers. Being around unconsciousness isn’t just uncomfortable; it’s depleting.

Every time you’re surrounded by people who are asleep, you have to work hard to maintain your own wakefulness. You must filter projections, hold your centre amid chaos, remain clear while others are foggy. This takes tremendous, invisible energy. And after a while, you realize you’re spending all your energy just staying conscious in environments that pull you back to sleep.

So you make a choice. You choose consciousness over participation. Truth over acceptance. Authenticity over approval. And that’s when the disappearing begins.

First, you leave social media—it feels like swimming in sewage. Every scroll invites judgment, comparison, outrage, and distraction. So you stop. You delete the apps, stop checking, and suddenly, hours of life return to you.

Then you leave certain social circles—not with anger or announcements, but simply by not showing up. You realize most gatherings are performances: people performing success, happiness, opinions. But your authentic self no longer wants to perform.

Next, you leave certain relationships. Not because you’ve stopped caring, but because they were built on who you used to be. You’re now speaking different languages, living in different worlds.

Then comes the hardest one—you leave your career. Society has convinced us our work is our identity, but the awakened person can no longer pretend to care about things that don’t matter or participate in systems they see through. Staying would mean killing the consciousness they worked so hard to develop.

Now, most people assume disappearing from society means isolation, loneliness, or depression. But for the awakened person, the opposite happens. In solitude, they finally stop being lonely.

There’s a difference between loneliness and aloneness. Loneliness is being surrounded by people who don’t see you. Aloneness is being free to be yourself. The awakened person discovers that they were never truly “with” people before—because real connection requires consciousness meeting consciousness. When you’re awake in a room full of sleeping people, there’s no one to meet.

But in solitude—in that quiet space away from noise, performance, and projection—you finally meet yourself. Not the version you’ve been performing, but the living, breathing consciousness that you are. And this is not loneliness. It’s coming home.

Here, you can finally hear your own thoughts without interference. Feel your own feelings without absorbing others’. Discover what you actually want, believe, and are.

This is what is called “the hermit phase”, and it’s essential for awakening. You can’t transform while maintaining all your old connections and commitments. The caterpillar must cocoon before becoming a butterfly. There must be a withdrawal—a time of deep internal work.

During this time, the awakened person isn’t escaping; they’re integrating. They’re processing the unconsciousness they’ve absorbed, healing the wounds of pretending, developing strength to stand in their truth even when surrounded by sleep.

This is hard work—harder than staying asleep—because when you’re awake, you can no longer blame others or project your darkness. You must face everything yourself: the fear, the pain, the ugliness.

And no one can do it for you.

But once you do this work—once you integrate your shadow and find your authentic self—you no longer depend on others for your sense of reality. You no longer seek validation or belonging. You’ve found something far more valuable: yourself.

From this place, if you return to society, you return differently. Not to participate in unconsciousness, but to offer something else—a different frequency, a different possibility. You become a border dweller—someone living on the edge between the sleeping and the awakened world. Present but not absorbed. Available but not dependent. Engaged but not entangled.

You may work with those beginning to awaken. You may create art that speaks to the depths, or live authentically enough that others sense another way is possible. But you never return to the mainstream, because once you’ve tasted consciousness, you cannot go back to sleep.

Once you’ve touched your authentic self, you cannot return to performance.

Some might call this selfish—asking why not stay to help others wake up, why not change the system from within? But you cannot give what you do not have. Without full awakening, without integration, you’ll only project your own unconsciousness while believing you’re bringing clarity.

The most loving thing you can do is to awaken fully yourself. Then, from that grounded place, you can gently be available to those who are ready.

Understand: most people are not ready. Most do not want to wake up. They want to keep dreaming their dreams, and that is their right.

Your job is not to wake them—it’s to wake yourself. Then, quietly, you can be there for those beginning to stir.

This is why the awakened are disappearing. They are going where they can be real, where they can breathe, where consciousness can develop without being dimmed or defended. They are finding each other in small circles, quiet spaces, on the margins—creating little pockets of consciousness in a sea of sleep.

This is not abandonment. It is the most responsible thing they can do. The world doesn’t need more people reinforcing unconsciousness—it needs people who have done the hard work of waking up. Living examples of another way to be.

So if you feel the pull to disappear—if the noise, the games, the performances no longer hold your attention—listen to that pull. It is your soul calling you home. Your consciousness asking for space to emerge.

Do not fight it or feel guilty. Do not force yourself to stay engaged with what drains you. Give yourself permission to withdraw. To be alone. To disappear for a while. This is not permanent. You will return when you are ready—different, whole, authentic, offering real consciousness instead of unconscious performance.

Use your solitude well.

Do the inner work.

Integrate your shadow.

Find your authentic self.

Develop your consciousness.

That is what the world truly needs: not more people pretending to be awake, but people who genuinely are.

The spiritually awake are disappearing because they must. Because consciousness cannot grow in unconscious environments. Because authenticity cannot emerge while performing a role. Because truth cannot be found while participating in collective lies.

So let them go—or if you are one of them, let yourself go. Withdraw without guilt. Disappear without apology. Be alone without loneliness.

Trust that you are following an ancient pattern—a necessary one. The caterpillar must dissolve before becoming the butterfly. The seed must break in darkness before becoming the tree. The awakened person must withdraw before returning with something real to offer.

This is not the end. It is the beginning—the beginning of genuine consciousness in a world that desperately needs it. But that consciousness must be cultivated in solitude before it can be shared in community.

So disappear if you must. And know that in your disappearing, you are actually preparing something. Something the sleeping world cannot yet see, but will need when it begins to wake.

You are not abandoning anyone.

You are pioneering.

You are preparing the way.

You are becoming what others will eventually need you to be.

And that is the most loving thing you can possibly do.

Be well on your journey. Peace be with you.