Local Power vs. Global Agendas

Show sponsor: VP.Net— protect your privacy with the most iron-clad VPN on the internet. Subscribe today by clicking here

Maggie Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, joins me to discuss how local communities can fight back against global agendas infiltrating municipal governance. I was excited to record this because Maggie’s local, boots-on-the-ground style of activism dovetails perfectly with much of what I have been covering lately.

Share

If this is a new-ish conversation for you, I suggest reading this primer series on Maggie’s (KICLEI’s) substack:

Episode Highlights:

Localism as the Antidote: I’ve been hammering home that globalism can’t be beaten at the federal level. Voting and policy shifts aren’t cutting it. The courts and judiciary appear to be captured too. Local action, as also discussed with Shelagh McFarlane, is where change happens. Maggie’s work aligns perfectly, pushing for community-driven governance over UN-driven mandates.

Maggie’s Mission: Maggie Braun founded KICLEI Canada to restore transparency and accountability in Canadian municipalities. She tackles unaccountable influences like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI, working with councils and citizens to protect energy security, property rights, and local decision-making.

From Climate Curiosity to Action: Maggie’s journey began with her ecosystem management background, questioning climate change narratives in college. Post-COVID, her involvement in the convoy sparked a shift, leading her to uncover how UN directives shape local councils. Her viral Peterborough delegation in 2023 was a springboard, inspiring others to engage locally.

UN Infiltration Exposed: Maggie reveals how ICLEI, founded by the UN in 1990 to “restructure human society” via local governments, partners with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). This shift turns local councils into conduits for voluntary UN programs, like climate action plans (among others), tied to federal funding with hidden costs.

The Cost of Climate Plans: These plans start as “free” but spiral into expensive data collection (smart tech, cameras, livestock counts), fleet transitions to EVs, and infrastructure overhauls. Maggie cites Lethbridge’s bike lanes, where winter maintenance costs jumped from $6,000 to $18,000 per kilometer, draining local funds for multinational carbon markets.

15-Minute Cities Insight: Maggie sees 15-minute cities as a profit-driven scheme, not just a totalitarian lockdown. They redirect population to high-density urban hubs, favouring big corporations (e.g., Tim Hortons, Walmart) while killing small towns and businesses with green regulations.

Propaganda Pressure: I note the relentless climate change narrative we are being bombarded with daily. Every extreme weather event (floods, droughts, fires, hurricanes, etc.) are blamed on climate change, while dissenting scientists are silenced. This intimidates councils and citizens, who either buy into the official narrative or tune out for fear of blowback from their constituents. Either way, the result is the slow adoption of technocratic solutions creeping into our towns and municipalities.

Wins and Solutions: Maggie’s boots-on-the-ground approach is paying off. KICLEI’s network educates councils with reports and resolutions, fostering allies. Wins include Thorold withdrawing from a climate program, Lethbridge lowering its reduction target (saving $63 million), and Oxford County pushing for cost analyses. New resources help councils audit expenses effectively.

Bill C-5 Concern: I raise Bill C-5, a federal move to override local decisions, like funding EV infrastructure. Maggie warns it’s a backup plan if municipalities resist, urging vigilance.

Global Call to Action: Maggie’s strategies apply worldwide. Check your council’s ties to ICLEI and local federations, then use KICLEI’s resources to push back. The fight against net-zero agendas is universal.

Additional Resources: