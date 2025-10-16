BREAKING: Indigenous Tribunal's Bioweapon Declaration

I’m honoured to have Dr. Joseph Sansone as today’s guest. We share connections through folks like James Roguski, Karen Kingston and Lawyer Lisa (Lisa Miron), who’ve been pushing to classify mRNA shots as biological weapons. That has officially happened now!

On October 5th, 2025, the AIN released a declaration stating “This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction”.

You can read the full declaration by clicking here or clicking the image below:

You can read Dr Sansone and Lawyer Lisa’s article on all of this here:

Today, I want to unpack Joe’s case, the bills he’s introduced, the backstory, and what this means moving forward, especially since these shots are still recommended in places like Canada!

Key Points Discussed

Here’s a breakdown of what we discuss on today’s show as well as some links to articles and resources:

Joe’s Journey: Joe, a psychotherapist fighting “psychopathic authoritarianism,” started this fight in May 2021. After 18 months, he got his county Republican Party in Florida to pass a resolution in February 2023 declaring the shots as bioweapons. This spread to Idaho and Arizona Republican parties, calling on governors and attorneys general to enforce laws.

Legal Battles: Joe filed a writ of mandamus in March 2024 to force Florida’s governor and attorney general to act, backed by a literature review from Karen Kingston. Though he lost the appeal in October due to niche case law, he filed a new case on December 1, 2024, arguing his heart surgery and congestive heart failure resulted from shedding. He’s invoking Florida’s weapons of mass destruction law (790.166), informed consent, and fraud laws, plus the Florida Civil Rights Act for public safety rights.

Joe’s case includes nine affidavits from experts like Dr. Francis Boyle (author of the 1989 Biological Weapons Act), Dr. Zywiec, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr Paul Alexander, Dr David Speicher, and others, plus 100 citations (80 studies) showing harm. The intent to harm, backed by the Kansas vs. Pfizer case, is central to his “knowingness standard” argument. You can read all affidavits as part of the AIN declaration here.

AIN Breakthrough: The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) ruling, supported by Lisa Miron, declared mRNA shots bioweapons — the world’s first governing body to do so. Joe helped with affidavits, and this order, filed as a persuasive authority, could inspire global action.

The Sansone Bill: Joe drafted the Sansone mRNA Bioweapers Prohibition Act, introduced in Minnesota, recognizing these shots are already illegal under existing bioweapons laws. It adds criminal and civil liability for non-enforcement, aiming to pressure officials across 50 states and 55 countries. Read the Sansone Bill here:

Broader Impact: we posit that this targets all mRNA products, including self-amplifying versions, potentially covering future shots. With a “pandemic industry” looming (e.g., bird flu mandates), this ruling is timely.

Action Steps: Share the AIN order widely to counter censorship . Use it in lawsuits, pressure tribal nations for similar rulings, and overwhelm the system with cases. Joe stresses maximum pressure, mimicking the Civil Rights Movement’s persistence, to force accountability.

The Stakes: With 75% of shot recipients showing immune damage (per Dr. Vila) and potential species-threatening effects, denial won’t undo the harm. Joe sees this as depopulation, technocratic slavery, and transhumanism, requiring asymmetrical resistance.

